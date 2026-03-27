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Festival in HCM City seeks to develop young creative film-makers

March 27, 2026 - 13:58
The Golden Frame Awards 2026, which aims to encourage creativity and storytelling through filmmaking by young people, will wrap up on Saturday in HCM City.

 

The Golden Frame Awards 2026, which aims to encourage creativity and storytelling through filmmaking by young people, is organised in HCM City. — Photo Courtesy of the organiser

HCM CITY — The Golden Frame Awards 2026, which aims to encourage creativity and storytelling through filmmaking by young people, will wrap up on Saturday in HCM City.

Launched by the Media Technology Department of FPT University HCM City, the awards are not only an annual short film festival but also an activity creating a creative, academic, and networking space for young film enthusiasts.

Amidst the strong growth of the young creative generation in the Vietnamese film industry, students and independent filmmakers are increasingly asserting their unique identities through works that are deeply personal and offer insightful social perspectives. 

However, opportunities for these young talents to showcase, connect with, and disseminate their work remain limited.

Continuing the journey from previous seasons, the Golden Frame Awards 2026 is a platform to promote the development of young filmmakers, encouraging fresh stories, diverse perspectives, and a spirit of dedication in art. 

With the message “Extraordinary POV - An extraordinary perspective”, the programme aims to inspire young people to boldly tell their stories through the language of cinema.

This year, the award targets students and young people who are passionate about filmmaking in HCM City and nationwide. 

The short film competition is organised with 29 entries from nearly 200 contestants.

The programme is designed as a comprehensive experiential journey, encompassing a diverse range of activities such as launching a short film competition with an open, creative space that encourages fresh perspectives.

More than just a competition, the programme also serves as a bridge between students and the film industry, opening up opportunities for learning, collaboration, and sustainable career development for the future generation of young filmmakers.

A specialised talk featuring director Dương Minh Chiến, action director Đại Bảo Bảo and the Action C team, offering a practical perspective from the film industry, is organised.

There is a film screening and interaction activities, creating networking opportunities for young filmmakers, held at FPT University HCM City.

In particular, the Golden Frame Awards 2026 brings together a professional  judging panel that includes reputable names such as Director Kathy Uyên and Director Phan Gia Nhật Linh and Director Lê Bình Giang. 

The Golden Frame Awards 2026 gala night is the centerpiece event, bringing together the best works selected from the competition rounds. 

With a focus on sustainable development through the awards, students have the opportunity to connect directly with industry experts, thereby expanding their knowledge, skills, and career orientation. Furthermore, the programme contributes to the formation and development of a dynamic young filmmaking community in Việt Nam. Through all these values, The Golden Frame Awards 2026 aspires to become a launching pad, helping young filmmakers confidently pursue their passion and shape their career paths. — VNS

 

Golden Frame Awards 2026 FPT University HCM City young creative generation

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