New heritage train launched to enhance Huế – Đà Nẵng travel experience

HUẾ — A newly upgraded heritage tourist train on the Huế – Đà Nẵng route has been launched, offering enhanced services and a refreshed design to elevate the travel experience between the two central destinations.

The Việt Nam Railways Corporation, in coordination with authorities in Huế City, on March 26 introduced the new look of the “Central Heritage Connection Journey” train and announced the recognition of Huế Railway Station as an official tourist site.

The event marked the 51st anniversary of the liberation of Huế (March 26, 1975 – 2026), while also celebrating two years since the heritage train service was first launched as a product combining railway transport with cultural experiences.

According to the railway operator, after two years of operation, the heritage train has served more than 440,000 passengers across over 2,800 journeys, maintaining an absolute safety record. The sector has also partnered with more than 140 travel companies in Huế and Đà Nẵng, helping expand the customer base, including a notable share of international visitors.

The “Central Heritage Connection Journey” was previously honoured among the top nine impressive tourism products of Huế in 2024, highlighting the effectiveness of integrating transport services with experiential tourism.

At the launch ceremony, the train was unveiled with a modern appearance that still preserves strong heritage identity. Its exterior features Huế’s signature purple combined with brighter tones, while a bronze-gold logo enhances brand recognition.

Inside, the train consists of 12 upgraded carriages. High-quality seating cars, each with 56 seats, are equipped with 180-degree rotating chairs, allowing passengers to comfortably face the direction of travel and enjoy the scenery.

A highlight is the 32-seat VIP carriage, designed in the style of Huế’s royal court interiors, offering a nostalgic yet luxurious atmosphere. Passengers can enjoy drinks, live music and panoramic views along the route, particularly across the Hải Vân Pass.

A community carriage has also been arranged as a cultural space, featuring interactive activities, displays of local products and regional cuisine. Decorative elements are inspired by Huế’s former imperial capital and Hội An ancient town, creating a distinctive cultural journey onboard.

In terms of technology, all carriages are equipped with LED lighting systems, high-quality sound and LCD screens providing travel information, meeting passengers’ entertainment needs.

At the same event, the recognition of Huế Railway Station as a tourist site is expected to transform it into an experiential destination, contributing to the promotion of local historical and architectural values beyond its role as a transport hub.

To mark the launch, the railway sector is offering ticket promotions, including a 50 per cent discount on March 26 and a 10 per cent reduction from March 27 to April 1. Return tickets will also receive discounted fares for the return leg.

Ticket prices range from around VNĐ180,000 (US$7) to VNĐ500,000 (US$20), depending on travel time and seating class. VIP passengers are served beverage and pastry combos, while those in high-quality carriages receive complimentary water.

A representative of the railway sector said the Huế – Đà Nẵng route is not merely a journey but a cultural experience along one of the most scenic corridors in central Việt Nam. With comprehensive upgrades, the service is expected to continue attracting tourists and contribute to enhancing the position of railway tourism in the future. — VNS