Việt Nam to host Miss World 2026

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam will be the next host of the 73rd Miss World international beauty pageant in 2026.

A representative of Miss World Việt Nam's organising board made the announcement on March 25.

More specific information about the competition will be revealed by Julia Morley, chairwoman and CEO of the Miss World Organisation, at the finale of the Miss World Việt Nam 2025 on March 29 in HCM City.

Morley and reigning Miss World 2025 Opal Suchata of Thailand will attend the event, which is expected to boost tourism and showcase Vietnamese culture globally, promoting the country’s heritage, people and tourism.

According to the organisers, hosting the event marks a milestone for Việt Nam’s beauty and events industries, enhancing its international profile while supporting the growth of tourism and creative sectors.

This year will be the 75th anniversary of the beauty pageant, which is expected to see around 130 contestants from countries around the globe competing for the crown.

Việt Nam's representative is Miss Intercontinental 2022, Lê Nguyễn Bảo Ngọc, who was also the first runner-up at Miss World Việt Nam 2022.

Standing at 1.86m, she is considered a strong contestant thanks to her international experience, academic achievements and community work.

Holding an IELTS score of 8.0 and graduating with honours in business administration, the 25-year-old from Cần Thơ City in the Mekong Delta is currently the CEO of Miss World Việt Nam 2025.

She will join other contestants in a variety of activities, including fashion showcases, sport challenges, talent performances and community-focused projects.

Founded in the United Kingdom in 1951, Miss World is widely regarded as one of the most prestigious global beauty competitions.

The contest promotes the message of beauty for a noble cause. The winner often participates in many charitable and humanitarian activities for the benefit of society.

Vietnamese contestants have taken part in many editions of the Miss World competition. Among them, Trần Ngọc Lan Khuê reached the top 11 in 2015, Lương Thùy Linh was in the top 12 in 2019, Đỗ Thị Hà earned a place in the top 13 in 2021 and Đỗ Mỹ Linh won Beauty with a Purpose in 2017. — VNS