National television revamps programming with new shows and expanded digital strategy

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam Television (VTV) is set to launch a slate of new programmes this year, which will be aired in dedicated time slots from March 30 in a bid to attract a broader audience.

VTV2, one of the network’s earliest channels, has long been a familiar companion to viewers, particularly those with an interest in science and education.

The new line-up is expected to respond to evolving societal demands, especially in science and technology, while placing a strong emphasis on knowledge across all areas.

At the same time, new programmes will also explore a profound societal shift, as Vietnamese family culture is undergoing a transition between traditional and modern values, sometimes leading to fractures and emotional strain.

Airing daily at 6.30pm, Chuyện Nhà Thời Nay (Today’s Family Stories) explores real-life social challenges facing modern households. The programme aims to serve as a trusted companion to Vietnamese families drawing on authentic stories that enable audiences to reflect on their own experiences and find empathy and connection.

“This initiative is part of VTV’s broader reform strategy, which includes restructuring programming slots with a more targeted focus, enhancing practical relevance and expanding the dissemination of knowledge to the public,” said VTV Deputy Director Đỗ Đức Hoàng.

“Rather than short reports lasting just two to three minutes, VTV2 will introduce longer-format programmes of around 30 minutes, offering more comprehensive, multidimensional and in-depth analysis with expert input on key issues, as seen in Today’s Family Stories.”

Alongside its programming revamp, VTV2 is also expanding its audience reach through a multi-platform ecosystem that integrates traditional broadcasting with digital platforms such as VTVgo and social media.

From April, the channel plans to roll out additional live advisory segments across areas including education, health care, legal affairs, finance and employment. — VNS