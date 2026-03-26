HCM City boosts MICE tourism to elevate destination status

HCM CITY — HCM City is leveraging its infrastructure, policy framework and regional connectivity to accelerate the development of meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) tourism, aiming to attract corporate travellers and strengthen its position as a leading destination.

Local tourism businesses report that, amid a strong recovery and intensifying competition, the corporate travel segment – combining leisure with conferences and events – is emerging as a key growth driver for the city.

According to Trần Thị Bảo Thu, Marketing and Communications Director at Vietluxtour, the trend of blending business events with experiential travel is gaining momentum.

Large corporations are increasingly prioritising tourism products aligned with sustainable development goals (ESG), in line with their corporate social responsibility commitments.

Tourism firms have actively upgraded and diversified their MICE offerings, designing flexible programmes tailored to the varied needs of corporate clients.

Nguyễn Minh Mẫn, deputy general director of VinaGroup, said the company is focusing on developing MICE-retreat models that integrate conferences with leisure experiences, providing all-in-one packages for businesses. He noted that the city’s expanded urban space following administrative adjustments offers further opportunities to scale up such products.

The city has stepped up efforts to promote the MICE segment. In December 2025, the municipal People’s Council approved Resolution No. 62, introducing incentives to attract delegations attending conferences, seminars and exhibitions combined with tourism activities, effective through 2030.

Võ Ngọc Điệp, head of the Accommodation Management Division under the municipal Department of Tourism, said MICE tourism generates high added value, with above-average spending and longer stays, creating strong spillover effects across service sectors and the urban economy.

The segment is also closely linked with key pillars such as finance, technology, healthcare, trade and innovation.

HCM City currently holds favourable conditions for MICE development, including its position as a major economic hub, a diverse landscape spanning urban, industrial and coastal resort areas, and a well-developed hospitality system with more than 80 four- and five-star hotels offering over 17,700 rooms, alongside more than 60 large-scale convention centres. Transport infrastructure is also being steadily improved.

The city expects to welcome around 110 MICE delegations in 2026, with total spending exceeding VNĐ1 trillion (approximately US$40 million), contributing about VNĐ146.6 billion to the State budget.

By 2030, it aims to attract 270 delegations, with projected spending of over VNĐ2.365 trillion and budget revenue of approximately VNĐ342.9 billion.

From a business perspective, Thu emphasised the need to strengthen regional linkages to enhance competitiveness. By effectively combining urban tourism products with nearby destinations, HCM City can evolve from a transit gateway into a comprehensive experience hub for international visitors and corporate groups. — VNS