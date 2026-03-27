Vietnamese culture showcased in colourful festival in Russia

MOSCOW — A Vietnamese Cultural Day held on March 25 in Tomsk, Western Siberia, Russia, drew nearly 600 participants, including university lecturers, international students, and local residents.

Delivering opening remarks, Artyom Rykun, Vice Rector for International Affairs at Tomsk State University (TSU), praised Vietnamese students for their strong academic commitment, respect for educators, and active participation in campus life. He commended their achievements both in study and extracurricular activities, noting that the performances prepared for the event vividly reflected the richness of Vietnamese culture introduced to the local community.

Svetlana Kurilo from the International Student Office of Tomsk Polytechnic University (TPU) also expressed pride in Vietnamese students, highlighting their competence, discipline, and persistent efforts to master the Russian language.

The event turned TSU’s cultural centre into a vibrant Vietnamese cultural space, offering visitors an immersive experience through three main areas: a performance stage in the main hall, a Vietnamese cuisine corner, and a traditional folk games zone in a smaller auditorium.

The artistic programme presented a dynamic panorama of Vietnamese culture, blending heritage with contemporary expression. Audiences discovered the evolution of the áo dài (Vietnamese traditional dress) through performances featuring different historical periods, experienced the strength and resilience of Vietnamese people through energetic martial arts displays, and enjoyed modern dance performances filled with youthful creativity.

Meanwhile, the culinary space recreated the warmth of Vietnamese family dining with traditional dishes, while the folk games area proved especially popular as visitors enthusiastically joined games representing regions across Vietnam.

Although the Vietnamese student community in Tomsk numbers only about 60 members, the event offered a rich and comprehensive cultural experience, demonstrating strong unity and pride in national identity. Beyond celebrating heritage, the festival served as a cultural bridge connecting Việt Nam with international friends in Western Siberia. — VNA/VNS