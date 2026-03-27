HCM City Book Street nurtures reading culture in digital age

HCM CITY — Over the past decade, Nguyễn Văn Bình Book Street, located beside the historic Notre-Dame Cathedral and the Central Post Office, has quietly become a vital cultural space nurturing reading habits and shaping the humane urban identity of HCM City.

Officially launched on January 9, 2016, the HCM City Book Street was the first dedicated book street model in Việt Nam.

At the time, few imagined that a stretch of just 140 metres could create such a strong impetus for the publishing industry.

The initiative was born from both the vision of passionate publishing professionals and the city’s sound policy direction.

From an initial 19 stalls, the street has expanded to 30, hosting more than 20 reputable publishers and distributors nationwide.

Over ten years, it has welcomed millions of visitors, circulated nearly seven million books and generated more than VNĐ433 billion (US$17.5 million) in revenue.

Beyond these figures, however, its greatest achievement has been establishing a meaningful cultural space.

Lê Hoàng, director of the HCM City Book Street Company, said the project was never solely about book trading but about creating a cultural anchor for residents.

Over the past decade, he noted, its proudest accomplishment has been the formation of a sustainable “knowledge ecosystem”.

Trần Thế Thuận, Director of the municipal Department of Culture and Sports, described the book street as a significant milestone in cultural development, the first effective socialised model for reading culture in both the city and the country, operating with a friendly and distinctive identity.

Publishing insiders also regard it as a special destination for book lovers. For publishers, hosting book launches and exchanges here has become a top choice.

“This is where readers converge, bringing publishers, distributors and authors closer to their audiences in a unique space,” said Nguyễn Xuân Thưởng of SaigonBooks.

Nurturing reading culture

Amid the rapid rise of audiovisual entertainment and digital reading platforms, the HCM City Book Street has affirmed its role in preserving the value of printed books.

With more than 3,000 events held, averaging at least one cultural activity per day, it has helped bridge the gap between authors and readers.

Author Nguyễn Phi Vân, who recently held a book launch for Go Global at the venue, attracting hundreds of young readers, said the book street holds a special place in the hearts of both writers and readers.

She noted that reading remains the fastest and easiest way to update oneself in a rapidly changing world, adding that the open space fosters closer interaction and inspires writers at a time when concerns persist about the erosion of reading culture.

The street’s enduring vitality is also reflected in subtle but powerful shifts in public habits.

Amid the bustle of urban life, it serves as a “charging station” for the mind, where people pause to reconnect with deeper thought.

Nguyễn Thanh Long, a visitor from Lâm Đồng Province, said witnessing crowds immersed in books inspired him to read more. “The discussions here not only share knowledge but also ignite inspiration for a more civilised way of life through words,” he said.

For younger generations, the book street has become a nurturing ground. A sixth-grade student, Bùi Vũ Hà Minh, said she had been reading since she first learned the alphabet, describing the street as an open world of knowledge where people of all ages can find their own “companions” in books.

Images of children absorbed in the scent of paper and the light of knowledge are perhaps the most meaningful reward, fulfilling the aspirations of its founders.

Quách Thu Nguyệt, former director of Trẻ Publishing House, once expressed the hope that the book street would not merely sell books but nurture kind souls, ensuring knowledge flows through future generations rather than remaining on shelves.

Aspirations and enduring human values

Beyond a local cultural institution, the HCM City Book Street has established itself as a “cultural ambassador” and a symbolic destination for international visitors, impressing them with its harmonious blend of knowledge and nature.

Two visitors from Australia, Ruth and Tarisha, expressed their admiration: “We have book streets in our country, but few are as thoughtfully developed and culturally rich as this. The open space, cool breeze and the warmth of Vietnamese people create a completely new experience. We will definitely tell our friends they must visit at least once.”

Nguyễn Nguyên, director of the Authority of Publication, Printing and Distribution under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, described the book street as a “symbol of a knowledge city”, where books are no longer hidden away but are vividly present in the rhythm of daily life.

Looking ahead, Lê Hoàng Tầm, director of the Book Street Company, said the model will further integrate technology, promoting audiobooks, e-books and smart interactive spaces to engage younger generations such as Gen Z and Gen Alpha, while preserving its calm and humanistic character.

Former Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Đỗ Quý Doãn described the book street as a “living heritage” that should be preserved and expanded, noting that the fusion of traditional values and technological innovation is key to its continued success.

Beyond economic and tourism value, the book street also carries out meaningful community initiatives, including donating books to remote areas and building libraries for border guards.

Books, organisers say, are not only a source of knowledge but also a bridge of human connection and moral values.

After a decade, the HCM City Book Street has become a quiet refuge where people return to the core values of the soul.

With a solid foundation in place, it is set to remain a “gateway to knowledge” for generations to come, reinforcing the image of a modern, civilised and compassionate city. — VNS