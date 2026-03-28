Hà Nội comes alive in free concert connecting people, supporting Earth Hour

HÀ NỘI — A live concert Hà Nội Bình Yên (Peaceful Hà Nội) will feature renowned artists and singers will be held on March 28 afternoon, expecting to offer a rich and emotionally resonant music experience for locals and tourists alike.

The event that will open free for audience will take place at the Octagonal House on Lê Thạch Street, Hoàn Kiếm Ward, starting from 5.30pm till 7pm.

Organised by the local Department of Culture and Sports in coordination with Hà Nội Police, the event is part of community cultural activities around Hoàn Kiếm Lake pedestrian area, aiming to bring high-quality art closer to the public and make music more accessible in an intimate setting.

It is expected that amid the increasingly hectic pace of urban life, the concert will bring a special “moment of tranquility” to listeners. The music will not only be heard but also felt and shared. Its delicate melodies will guide listeners back to gentle memories, touching deep emotions and evoking lasting spiritual values.

Renowned artists will perform at the event, including violinist Anh Tú whose expressive and powerful playing will shape the audience’s emotional experience.

He will be joined by opera singer Việt Dung, diva Mỹ Linh, and singers Đỗ Hoàng Hiệp and Đinh Mạnh Ninh, along with many other performers, creating a dynamic blend of musical styles that promises a rich and captivating artistic experience.

Romantic songs about Hà Nội will guide audiences through different eras, highlighting its timeless beauty, people and heritage. The programme will then feature Vietnamese love songs and international classics, with each performance offering an emotional connection for the audience.

The highlight of the concert was the finale, when the entire Octagonal House simultaneously switched off its lights in support of Earth Hour.

The light from thousands of mobile phones and electric candles will be turned on blending with the melody of Heal the World, creating a dazzling and symbolic scene. There will have no distance between the artists and the audience, who will join together singing and spreading a message of peace, love, and responsibility to the community.

The Nối Vòng Tay Lớn ​(Joining Hands in a Great Circle) by musician Trịnh Công Sơn, an immortal song about the aspiration for peace, unity, and national harmony of Việt Nam, will wrap up the concert, making a complete and emotionally rich ending.

According to the organising committee, the Hà Nội Bình Yên will also show images of showcase images of the capital city as both modern and dynamic, yet rich in cultural depth.

It will present Hà Nội as not only a political and economic hub but also a “peaceful home” – a place of familiarity, safety and calm that people long to return to. — VNS