Hà Nội beauty crowned Miss World Vietnam 2025, set for global stage

HCM CITY — Phan Phương Oanh from Hà Nội was crowned Miss World Vietnam 2025 during the grand finale held on March 29, marking a new chapter in her journey to represent the country on the global stage.

Born in 2003, the newly crowned beauty is a graduate of the National Economics University, majoring in International Business. She stands out not only for her striking measurements of 83-61-92cm but also for her academic achievements, including an IELTS score of 7.5 and an HSK 3 certificate in Chinese.

With the title, Phương Oanh will represent Việt Nam at the 74th Miss World pageant.

The final night was attended by Julia Morley, Chairwoman of the Miss World Organisation, and reigning Miss World 2025 Opal Suchata of Thailand, adding prestige to the event.

Throughout the competition, Phương Oanh proved to be a strong contender, consistently advancing in several fast-track events. She reached the Head-to-Head Challenge, secured a place in the Top 4 of Queen Talk, made the Top 5 in the Fashion segment, and placed in the Top 10 of the Tourism category.

Prior to this victory, she was named Miss Beach at Miss Vietnam 2022 and finished among the Top 10 finalists of the same competition, further affirming her experience and potential.

The first runner-up title went to Lê Phương Khánh Như, a 22-year-old from Khánh Hòa and a final-year student majoring in Tourism at the University of Economics HCM City.

Standing at 1.68 metres with measurements of 84-63-98cm, she has built an impressive profile as a bilingual MC and has collaborated with the German Consulate General in HCM City.

She has also served as a connection ambassador for AIESEC’s Global Volunteer campaign and participated in various student competitions. Her previous accolades include first runner-up at the Southern Vietnam Student Beauty Contest 2023 and winner, as well as 'Most Favourite Contestant', at the MicZ 2023 MC Talent Search.

The second runner-up was awarded to Trương Tâm Như from Huế. The 21-year-old, who stands 1.73 metres tall, was crowned Miss FPT University Đà Nẵng 2024 and holds an impressive IELTS score of 8.0.

In addition to the top three titles, several subsidiary awards were presented. Lê Phương Khánh Như won the Head-to-Head Challenge, while Lê Thị Trang took the Talent award. Bùi Thu Thủy was named Miss Media. Trịnh Yến Nhi won Miss Beach, with the fan-voted version going to Trịnh Vũ Hồng Duyên. Other titles included Miss Sports (Trần Thị Kiều Anh), Miss Fashion (Nguyễn Đào Tuyên Dương), and Miss Tourism (Phan Hải Như).

During the finale, general director Hoàng Nhật Nam and Julia Morley also announced that the 73rd Miss World pageant in 2026 is expected to be hosted in Việt Nam. The event is set to welcome more than 130 contestants worldwide from August 9, with the grand final scheduled for September 5.

The announcement signals not only Việt Nam’s growing influence in the global beauty arena but also its readiness to take on a major international cultural event. — VNS