VTV's channel 3 celebrates 30 years, eyes future of digital and cultural impact

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam Television (VTV) will mark the 30th anniversary of the launch of channel 3 (VTV3), its culture and entertainment channel established to meet the diverse and modern viewing demands of younger audiences.

For the occasion, VTV3 is rolling out a slate of new programmes aimed at strengthening its competitiveness amid the rapidly evolving modern media landscape shaped by digital platforms.

VTV3's 30-year milestone marks a remarkable chapter in the history of Vietnamese television. From its earliest days on air, the channel helped redefine entertainment by introducing a fresh approach and shaping a style of content that is youthful, creative and closely attuned to young audiences.

Across three decades of growth, the VTV3 team has significantly advanced its professionalism, creativity, diversity and dedication.

“Today, we can take pride in that 30-year journey, while also recognising the growing expectations of the audiences and younger viewers as well," said VTV Deputy General Director Đỗ Thanh Hải.

"In an increasingly dynamic media environment, VTV3 faces mounting competition and audience expectations, requiring it to continuously adapt and innovate to enhance programme quality and appeal," he said.

"March 31, the date marking VTV3’s first broadcast, has always held special significance for television professionals. It is not only an occasion to reflect on the journey so far, but also a moment to renew the drive for innovation and creativity in the years ahead."

Beyond producing engaging entertainment programmes, the channel is also seeking to deepen its content, promote core cultural values and celebrate the virtues of Vietnamese individuals and families. Its long-term goal is to develop content that extends beyond television to become cultural products with broad social impact.

A key highlight will be a digital library project, a community-driven initiative aimed at expanding access to literature for Vietnamese children. The project brings together artists and public figures to read books, fostering a culture of reading in an accessible and engaging way.

It focuses on developing content for younger audiences, enhancing entertainment value and connectivity while also opening up opportunities for collaboration and investment in the digital content sector.

“The project aims to broaden access to literary works through modern audiovisual formats,” said VTV3 Deputy Head Bùi Thu Thủy.

A consistent thread across the content is the aim of promoting Vietnamese cultural values while conveying positive and optimistic messages.

The programme Việt Nam Đa Sắc (Việt Nam: A Tapestry of Colours) showcases the country’s rich cultural and artistic life, while Đường Lên Đỉnh Olympia (Road to Olympia), VTV3's longest-running game show, upholds its enduring appeal by inspiring generations of students in their pursuit of learning.

In parallel, VTV3 is stepping up international cooperation to enhance production quality, particularly in a collaboration with Tokyo Broadcasting System Television (TBS) to revive Không Giới Hạn - Sasuke Việt Nam, the Vietnamese adaption of TBS's renowned show Sasuke.

VTV3 will also promote exchanges with China Media Group on major arts programmes, underscore efforts to integrate, learn from global partners and elevate the standards of Vietnamese television content.

With a slate of new projects underway, VTV3 enters its 30th year with a strong spirit of renewal, aiming not only to maintain its position as a leading entertainment channel but also to spread positive values and inspire audiences.

Continued public support will remain a key driving force for television professionals as they innovate and contribute in the years ahead, according to Hải. — VNS