Autism Awareness Day: Why early diagnosis of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) in children matters

Dr Mattias Larsson*

As April 2 marks World Autism Awareness Day, global attention focuses on Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and the importance of early recognition and support for affected children and their families.

In the article Advice to Parents During Autism Awareness Month, published in Việt Nam News on 17 April 2023, the boy An was diagnosed with ASD at the age of 4 years. His parents had noticed that he was not developing like other children, with less eye contact, rarely speaking, and appearing uninterested in playing with his toys or other children. They initially thought that An was a late bloomer, but as time passed, they became increasingly concerned. They took An to see a paediatrician at Family Medical Practice (FMP), who after several tests and assessments confirmed the diagnosis.

Autism Spectrum Disorder is a neurodevelopmental condition that primarily affects communication, social interaction and patterns of behaviour. Children with ASD may show delayed language development, difficulty understanding social cues, reduced eye contact or repetitive behaviours such as lining up objects or insisting on routines. The term spectrum reflects the wide variation in how autism presents; some children require substantial support in daily functioning, while others are able to live independently but still experience social communication challenges.

Scientific evidence suggests that autism arises from a complex interaction of genetic and environmental factors. Research among twins and families shows a strong hereditary component, although no single gene accounts for most cases. Environmental influences during pregnancy or early childhood may contribute to risk, but autism is not caused by parenting style or emotional environment. Importantly, earlier myths about vaccines causing autism have been conclusively disproven in large epidemiological studies.

After receiving the diagnosis, An’s parents experienced understandable concern for his future development. Early diagnosis, however, allows access to interventions that can significantly improve developmental outcomes. Evidence-based approaches include behavioural therapy, speech and language therapy, occupational therapy and structured educational programmes. Parent training is also essential, as caregivers play a central role in supporting communication development, emotional regulation and adaptive skills in daily life.

An was enrolled in an early intervention programme combining structured behavioural therapy with speech and communication support. His parents also participated in guidance sessions, where they learned strategies to stimulate interaction, encourage joint attention and support language development in everyday situations. Gradually, they observed small but meaningful improvements. An began to make more frequent eye contact and started using simple words to express his needs. He showed increasing interest in interactive play, particularly structured activities that provided predictability and clear expectations.

Follow-up assessments demonstrated steady developmental progress, although challenges remained in spontaneous communication and flexible social interaction. Like many children with ASD, An benefited from predictable routines, visual supports and a learning environment adapted to his sensory needs. Collaboration between therapists, educators and parents proved essential to ensure consistency across settings.

Families often ask whether children with autism can recover. Autism is not an illness that can be cured, but many children make substantial developmental progress with appropriate support. The goal of intervention is to maximise functional independence, communication ability and participation in education and social life. Some children develop strong cognitive skills, detailed memory or exceptional focus in specific areas of interest.

In Việt Nam, awareness of ASD is increasing, yet access to specialised services remains uneven. Multidisciplinary assessment teams and trained therapists are still concentrated in larger cities, and waiting times may delay early intervention. Continued efforts are needed to expand professional training, improve early screening and provide support to families throughout the country.

An’s story illustrates the importance of recognising early developmental differences and seeking professional evaluation when concerns arise. With timely diagnosis, structured support and sustained parental involvement, many children with ASD can make meaningful progress and participate actively in family and school life. Increasing awareness and reducing stigma will help ensure that more children receive the support they need at the earliest possible stage. — Family Medical Practice

*Dr Mattias Larsson is Medical Director and Paediatrician at FMP Hà Nội and an Associate Professor at Karolinska Institute, and has a long experience in research on infectious diseases. He has worked with the Oxford University Clinical Research Unit and the Ministry of Health of Việt Nam. He is fluent in English, Swedish, Vietnamese, German and some Spanish.

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