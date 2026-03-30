Ethnic women change lives amid climate change

HÀ NỘI — An exhibition at the Vietnam Women's Museum in Hà Nội spotlights how climate change is reshaping the lives of ethnic minority women in Sa Pa Ward, Lào Cai Province.

Titled Gieo Xanh Nơi Đỉnh Mây (Sowing Green on the Cloud Peak), the exhibition displays photos that tell stories about living spaces, daily activities, work, and the dreams of residents in Tả Van and Bản Hồ communes in the buffer zone of Hoàng Liên National Park.

The exhibition is the result of a research project called Sheroic: Vietnamese Women's Eco-Trekking Tales for Climate Action, jointly carried out by the Institute of Resources and Environment of Việt Nam National University, the University of Hull, Loughborough University and the Việt Nam Women's Museum from July 2024 to December 2025.

The project set out to explore how adopting women-led eco-tourism practices as a sustainable livelihood helps ethnic communities in the area become agents for change, preserving the natural environment, their cultural heritage and traditional practices while also acting as leaders in climate adaptation.

Hoàng Liên National Park is one of Việt Nam's most biodiverse regions, yet it faces growing challenges caused by climate change. These pressures make conservation increasingly difficult, threatening local livelihoods and longstanding traditional ways of life across the park's diverse buffer-zone communities.

Another aim of the project was to build new understandings of how women's eco-trekking practices contribute to environmental stewardship.

Adapting to change

The exhibition will give visitors a panoramic view of the living space, indigenous culture and community life of the Mông, Dao, Giáy, Thái and Tày minority ethnic groups in the area. They will see the close connection between humans, the mountains and forests, and traditional values ​​preserved through generations.

Tả Van and Bản Hồ women at the venue will also tell their stories about how climate change has affected their lives and tourism in their home and what they have done to adapt to the situation, as well as their proactive role and creativity in maintaining their livelihoods and preserving culture.

From their efforts and the support of local authorities and organisations, they have found a better life, opening a door to a brighter future with hopes for sustainable development, especially in the field of tourism.

Sùng Thị Lan, a Mông woman in Tả Van, said that since the COVID-19 pandemic, many women in her village have formed a group to hone their skills in tourism, from weaving and beeswax painting to performing traditional arts, serving local produce and helping each other improve their livelihoods.

Climate change is a big challenge for their neighbourhood, forcing them to change their lives to suit the new conditions.

"Unpredictable weather makes our crops unstable and tourism activities are also not as good as expected. We therefore plant more trees along the stream to create a refreshing space for tourists to enjoy," Lan said.

"In addition, we also reuse old traditional costumes to create souvenirs. We want our women to be confident enough to step out and convey the best values ​​of their ethnic group."

The project organisers also held a conference where leaders of administrative bodies, experts and tourism enterprises exchanged opinions and gave suggestions to promote tourism development amid climate change.

A workshop called Colours of Heritage will offer visitors opportunities to recycle traditional handloom fabrics with the help of women from the Mường Hoa Cooperative in Lào Cai.

The exhibition will run until April 10 at 36 Lý Thường Kiệt Street in the capital city's Cửa Nam Ward from 8am to 5pm every day. — VNS