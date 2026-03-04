When women paint, the world shifts

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam Fine Arts Association has opened its much-anticipated exhibition Phụ Nữ Yêu Và Vẽ (Women Love and Paint) at the Exhibition House in Hà Nội's Hoàn Kiếm District, to celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8.

Considered the largest annual event for female artists under the association, this year’s edition presents 160 works by 120 members of the Female Artists’ Club of the Vietnam Fine Arts Association. The collection spans painting and sculpture, reflecting both thematic diversity and experimentation in materials.

Portraits, still life, landscapes, festivals and scenes of everyday life in mountainous and border regions appear alongside contemplative abstractions. Through modern techniques and open artistic thinking, the artists explore contemporary life, natural beauty, love, family bonds and aspirations for personal growth.

A dialogue across generations

The exhibition features artists from multiple generations, from established names with clearly defined styles to younger creators still in the process of exploration and experimentation.

Materials range widely, including lacquer, oil, silk, acrylic, ceramics, wood and bronze. Many works reveal innovative approaches to composition, colour harmony and surface treatment, particularly in traditional media such as lacquer.

The Female Artists’ Club traces its origins to a pioneering exhibition held in 1963 at 10 Hàng Đào Street in Hà Nội. In 1974, a large-scale showcase featuring women artists occupied five exhibition rooms, affirming their creative presence in Việt Nam’s fine arts landscape. Officially re-established in 1996, the club has since maintained an annual exhibition, becoming one of the association’s most dynamic and cohesive groups.

In preparation for this year’s event, the club’s newly appointed and energetic executive board strengthened professional exchanges through field trips and creative camps. Members visited Phù Lãng ceramic village in Bắc Ninh Province, explored Cửa Đạt in Thanh Hóa Province and learned about traditional lacquer techniques in Hạ Thái craft village in Hà Nội. These journeys deepened their engagement with traditional materials and strengthened bonds among members.

The rhythm of life in abstraction

Among the participating artists is Nguyễn Mai Hương, head of the club, who presents Dòng Chảy (Flow), an abstract acrylic painting. The work reflects her contemplation of the ceaseless movement of life, the Earth and nature.

Hương believes abstraction carries multiple layers of meaning, allowing viewers to interpret freely. Yet at its core, the piece conveys a meditation on the flow of time, humanity’s place within the vast universe and a gentle reminder of environmental responsibility.

Speaking about the challenges of artistic creation, she acknowledges that women often face the pressure of balancing professional careers with family life. However, love for children, family and loved ones can also become a powerful source of inspiration.

Art, she suggests, is a way to express oneself, to engage in inner dialogue and to restore emotional balance.

Honouring women’s creative journeys

More than a showcase of artworks, Women Love and Paint serves as a platform for exchange, reflection and mutual encouragement. Through each painting and sculpture, audiences can sense the artists’ affection for life, their passion for creativity and the sensitivity with which women respond to the complexities of contemporary society.

The exhibition enriches Hà Nội’s cultural life while offering the public an opportunity to better understand the inner strength, resilience and aspirations of Vietnamese women in an era of renewal and global integration.

The Women Love and Paint runs until March 10, 2026 at the venue on Ngô Quyền Street. — VNS