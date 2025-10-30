Đà Lạt among top destinations in Asia to visit for Halloween

HCM CITY – Đà Lạt in the Highland province of Lâm Đồng was named among the top destinations in Asia for the Halloween holiday.

Taking place annually on October 31, Halloween is a centuries-old celebration that blends ancient folklore with playful festivity. Children dress up for trick-or-treat, pumpkins glow with candlelight, families gather for bonfires, costume parties and ghostly tales that capture the spirit of the season.

Though rooted in ancient Celtic traditions, countries across the globe have reimagined it in their own way by infusing local culture, seasonal charm and a playful dose of spookiness.

A report from Booking.com found that 51 per cent of Vietnamese travellers say that they want to experience a different culture and 49 per cent want to have a variety of activities during their next trip.

According to Booking.com, October marks one of the most pleasant times of the year in Đà Lạt, when cool air and drifting mists wrap the town in an otherworldly calm.

Around Halloween, this mountain retreat becomes an especially fitting destination, not only for its atmosphere but also for ghost stories whispered about certain places.

Among them is the old French villa on Prenn Pass, once home to a French general before being abandoned and now restored, which still welcomes curious visitors. It only welcomes guests during the day, its quiet halls lined with Buddha altars, yet its lingering mystery still attracts those drawn to the unknown.

Adding to Đà Lạt’s surreal charm is “Crazy House”, also known as Hằng Nga Guesthouse - a labyrinth of twisting staircases and dreamlike corridors that blurs the line between architecture and imagination.

Other destinations include Hong Kong, where Halloween feels like a city-wide carnival of neon nights and creative costumes as a playful, unique blend of East and West turn the streets into a living spectacle.

For Vietnamese travelers seeking a thrilling yet accessible Halloween getaway, Singapore is the ideal choice just a short flight away, even without centuries-old ghost tales. Every October, this modern metropolis transforms into one of Asia’s most thrilling Halloween hubs.

In Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Nights of Fright at Sunway Lagoon has become a wild carnival of screams, lights and live performances where horror fans test their limits amid cinematic sets and mischievous street acts. With 63 per cent of Vietnamese travellers saying they’re motivated to travel to spend time together as a family, LEGOLAND’s Brick-or-Treat Monster Party offers the perfect escape for this Halloween season. The entire park will transform into a playful monster wonderland, filled with creative workshops and stage shows that bring laughter to both kids and parents.

In Japan, Halloween is less about scares and more about spectacle. Throughout October, thousands of locals and visitors join spontaneous parades in full costume, from anime characters to classic horror icons, turning the city into a vibrant Halloween parade, especially in Shibuya and Harajuku.

Travel Trends 2025 research was commissioned by Booking.com and independently conducted among a sample of adults who took a leisure trip with an overnight stay in the last 12 months, plan to travel in 2025 and are involved in trip planning. The sample comprises 32,300 respondents across 32 markets surveyed in January or February 2025 including 800 from Việt Nam. — VNS