Tea culture exchange strengthen Việt Nam- Sri-Lanka ties

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese Embassy in Sri Lanka, in collaboration with the Light of Asia Centre, hosted a Việt Nam-Sri Lanka tea culture exchange programme to mark Việt Nam Women’s Day (October 20) and Breast Cancer Awareness Month in Sri Lanka.

The event, which drew numerous female representatives from diplomatic missions, international organisations, Sri Lankan agencies, businesses, and the local Vietnamese community, honoured the role of women in society and served as a cultural diplomacy initiative to enhance mutual understanding between the two countries.

Notably, Sarah Salih, wife of the Deputy Speaker of Sri Lanka’s Parliament, attended as a distinguished guest, alongside the Director of the SAARC Cultural Centre and tea masters from both nations. Their participation underscored tea culture as a symbol of peace, sharing, and connection.

In her opening speech, Vietnamese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Trịnh Thị Tâm highlighted that tea is not just a beverage but a cultural element reflecting hospitality and community.

She pointed out that, similar to Sri Lanka, Vietnamese women play a central role in tea cultivation and processing. The Ambassador hoped such cultural exchanges would further strengthen the Vietnam-Sri Lanka relationship.

Salih praised the initiative, noting that the event not only celebrated the cultural values of both nations but also honoured women's contributions to society. She also acknowledged the positive impact of the Vietnamese community in Sri Lanka’s socio-economic development.

The programme featured a Vietnamese lotus tea demonstration by artisan Lâm Thùy Linh, founder of Việt Link Tea. Linh demonstrated the meticulous process of handcrafting lotus tea, embodying Vietnamese patience and harmony with nature. Guests had the chance to experience this art and learn about traditional tea preparation.

Next, tea expert Niranjan Weerasinghe from Jafferjee Brothers introduced Ceylon tea, Sri Lanka’s pride, known for its rich aroma and bold flavor. Attendees sampled various tea blends and learned about the history of Sri Lankan tea.

The event concluded with a Sogetsu flower arrangement demonstration by artist Sreeni Devika De Silva. The artist conveyed the philosophy of balance with nature, and the wives of ambassadors and Vietnamese community members participated in creating floral designs.

Guests enjoyed a fusion of Vietnamese and Sri Lankan cuisine, with dishes like bánh mì, nem, and nộm paired with Sri Lankan tea and pastries, offering a blend of both cultures.

This tea exchange was part of the Vietnamese Embassy's broader cultural diplomacy efforts to mark the 55th anniversary of Vietnam-Sri Lanka diplomatic relations (1970-2025), celebrating the long-standing friendship between the two nations. — VNA/VNS