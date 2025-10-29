Politics & Law
Life & Style

Traditional Vietnamese music rings cultural note with audiences in S.Korea

October 29, 2025 - 10:45
Việt Nam's Nhân Duyên art troupe has enraptured audiences with their traditional Vietnamese music performance at the “In-Yeon Concert 2025” at the Ainuri Theatre in Hwaseong city, Gyeonggi province, South Korea.

 

Traditional Vietnamese music strikes a cultural chord with South Korean audiences Photo: — VNA/VNS Photo

 SEOUL — Việt Nam's Nhân Duyên art troupe hass enraptured audiences with their traditional Vietnamese music performance at the “In-Yeon Concert 2025” at the Ainuri Theatre in Hwaseong city, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea.

The October 26 event provided audiences with a vivid experience of Việt Nam's musical heritage, while fostering cultural exchange between the two countries.

Opening with the national anthems of Việt Nam and the RoK performed by children of Vietnamese artists in Hwaseong, the concert featured folk and contemporary pieces including Clouds and Mountains, Trống Cơm, Noon Dream, and a medley of Lý Cây Đa and Đi Cấy.

The programme also presented Arirang, Korea’s beloved folk song, longside Beautiful Country, symbolising harmony and friendship between the two nations.

Singer-songwriter Huh (Me Hu) was proud to see Vietnamese traditional music presented so professionally in Korea, praising the troupe’s artistry and expressing a hope that the show will be brought to audiences across the country.

Kim Iu Ri, Director of Solo Expansion Space Centre in Hwaseong, said she was deeply moved by the group’s growth and praised the distinctive sound of Vietnamese plucked string instruments, which she found refreshing and in contrast to traditional Korean music.

Founded in 2021, “Nhân Duyên” comprises Vietnamese artists living in the South Korea who regularly perform, teach, and promote traditional instruments such as the tranh and T’rung.

Beyond stage performances, the group conducts workshops and cultural classes for the Vietnamese community, helping preserve national heritage among younger generations.

The success of “In-Yeon Concert 2025” once again underscored the group’s commitment to promoting Vietnam’s cultural identity and fostering Việt Nam-South Korea friendship through the universal language of music. — VNA/VNS

culture dance music performance tourism

