Cần Thơ to host festival honouring river culture

CẦN THƠ — Cần Thơ City, which is situated in the heart of the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta, plans to host the first-ever festival to honour and promote river culture by the end of this year.

The Cần Thơ River Culture Festival will showcase the unique characteristics of the river culture of the Mekong Delta region and Cần Thơ to domestic and international visitors, and promote river tours linking the city with Mekong Delta provinces and HCM City.

It also contributes to improving the cultural life of local people and raising their awareness of sustainable tourism and environmental protection, particularly river ecosystems.

With the theme Cần Thơ – Sắc Màu Sông Nước (Cần Thơ – The Colours of River), the festival will focus on activities on the Hậu River, including parades of colourful boats decorated with fruits and vegetables, and performances of tài tử music, a traditional music genre from the South.

The opening ceremony on December 27 will feature music and dance shows demonstrating the lives of local people on boats in the past, the city’s development today, and the floating markets of Cái Răng, Ngã Năm and Ngã Bảy.

The event will include a fireworks display, and a drone and light show recreating the city’s signature architectural and heritage sites, and aspirations for the future.

The ceremony will be held at 6:30pm at Ninh Kiều Wharf Park in Ninh Kiều Ward.

In addition, visitors can enjoy free performances by artists from traditional art troupes, including the Tây Đô Cải Lương (Reformed Opera) Theatre and the Khmer Art Troupe, which will begin at 7:30pm from December 28-30 at Hậu River Park in Cái Khê Ward.

The cuisine festival will be held at Hậu River Park on December 27 and 28.

A photo exhibition, titled Nhịp Sống Trên Sông – Miền Tây Xưa Và Nay (Rhythm of Life on the River – Mekong Delta in the Past and Present), will open for the public at Ninh Kiều Wharf Park during the festival.

The event will offer 50 stalls presenting tourism and OCOP (one commune one product) products from Mekong Delta provinces, along with firms seeking opportunities for tourism cooperation.

Along with cultural activities, Cần Thơ will host a sailing competition on Hậu River on December 28, and a sup boat race at Cái Khê Canal on December 29.

The city will also set up several miniature landscapes made of flowers from December 20 to January 1 at Ninh Kiều Wharf Park and ​​Hậu River Park, where visitors can check in and have beautiful photos.

The festival will close with a music gala at the Hậu River Park on January 1. — VNS