Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Cần Thơ to host festival honouring river culture

October 29, 2025 - 09:54
Cần Thơ City, which is situated in the heart of the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta, plans to host the first-ever festival to honour and promote river culture by the end of this year.
RIVER CULTURE: Boats decorated with fruits and vegetables at Cái Răng Floating Market will be featured at the first-ever Cần Thơ City’s River Culture Festival held from December 27 to January 1. — VNA/VNS Photo Trung Kiên

CẦN THƠ — Cần Thơ City, which is situated in the heart of the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta, plans to host the first-ever festival to honour and promote river culture by the end of this year.

The Cần Thơ River Culture Festival will showcase the unique characteristics of the river culture of the Mekong Delta region and Cần Thơ to domestic and international visitors, and promote river tours linking the city with Mekong Delta provinces and HCM City.

It also contributes to improving the cultural life of local people and raising their awareness of sustainable tourism and environmental protection, particularly river ecosystems.

With the theme Cần Thơ – Sắc Màu Sông Nước (Cần Thơ – The Colours of River), the festival will focus on activities on the Hậu River, including parades of colourful boats decorated with fruits and vegetables, and performances of tài tử music, a traditional music genre from the South.

The opening ceremony on December 27 will feature music and dance shows demonstrating the lives of local people on boats in the past, the city’s development today, and the floating markets of Cái Răng, Ngã Năm and Ngã Bảy.

The event will include a fireworks display, and a drone and light show recreating the city’s signature architectural and heritage sites, and aspirations for the future.

The ceremony will be held at 6:30pm at Ninh Kiều Wharf Park in Ninh Kiều Ward.

In addition, visitors can enjoy free performances by artists from traditional art troupes, including the Tây Đô Cải Lương (Reformed Opera) Theatre and the Khmer Art Troupe, which will begin at 7:30pm from December 28-30 at Hậu River Park in Cái Khê Ward.

The cuisine festival will be held at Hậu River Park on December 27 and 28.

A photo exhibition, titled Nhịp Sống Trên Sông Miền Tây Xưa Và Nay (Rhythm of Life on the River – Mekong Delta in the Past and Present), will open for the public at Ninh Kiều Wharf Park during the festival.

The event will offer 50 stalls presenting tourism and OCOP (one commune one product) products from Mekong Delta provinces, along with firms seeking opportunities for tourism cooperation.

Along with cultural activities, Cần Thơ will host a sailing competition on Hậu River on December 28, and a sup boat race at Cái Khê Canal on December 29.

The city will also set up several miniature landscapes made of flowers from December 20 to January 1 at Ninh Kiều Wharf Park and ​​Hậu River Park, where visitors can check in and have beautiful photos.

The festival will close with a music gala at the Hậu River Park on January 1. — VNS

festival Cần Thơ

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

From husk to art

Corn husk is not just a useless material. It can be used to create artworks and provide stable jobs for women in need. A workshop in Hà Nội produces flowers from corn husk and offers employment to hundreds of people nationwide.
Life & Style

Lâm Đồng to host Southeast Asia Gong Harmony

With the theme “The Echo of the Central Highlands Gongs - Southeast Asia Convergence,” the programme will feature 12 art troupes from Gia Lai, Đắk Lắk, Lâm Đồng, several northern provinces as well as art troupes from Thailand, Laos and Malaysia.
Life & Style

Việt Nam’s UNESCO Global Geoparks need support to strongly develop

The Việt Nam Institute of Culture, Arts, Sports and Tourism gathered feedback from representatives of local tourism authorities, experts, researchers and travel enterprises at a recent workshop on the project Tourism Development at UNESCO Global Geoparks in Việt Nam, aiming to turn potential into reality and boost tourism growth in these destinations and across the country.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom