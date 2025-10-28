France concert raises funds for Vietnamese Agent Orange victims

PARIS — The Villejuif committee for the Vân Canh Friendship Village in France’s Val-de-Marne province organised a concert on October 26 to raise funds for victims of Agent Orange (AO)/dixon in Việt Nam.

The concert brought together a large audience of Vietnamese expatriates and French friends in a warm atmosphere filled with music and compassion.

Featuring both patriotic and romantic Vietnamese songs, the performance took the audience on an emotional journey through national pride, nostalgia, and love.

Committee chairwoman Martine Desmarest told the Vietnam News Agency that all proceeds from the concert would be sent to Việt Nam to support 120 children and 80 war veterans at the Vân Canh Friendship Village on the outskirts of Hà Nội, who are suffering from the toxic chemical sprayed during the war in Việt Nam.

Even though the war ended in 1975, there are still children born with severe disabilities caused by dioxin passed down through generations, Desmarest said.

Beyond concerts, the committee organises various fundraising activities, including a Lunar New Year banquet in March, an annual raffle in May, and Vietnamese handicraft stalls at local festivals.

In 2024, the Villejuif and National Committees donated 5,000 euros (US$5,815) to the Vân Canh Friendship Village to purchase medical equipment, helping improve healthcare for AO victims. —VNA/VNS