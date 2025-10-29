Vietnamese actor gains global recognition in TV series

Liên Bỉnh Phát has been named Best Leading Actor at the 60th Golden Bell Awards for his portrayal of a Vietnamese doctor in Taiwan’s television series Outlaw Doctor.

Previously, Phát also received the Tokyo Gemstone Award at the Tokyo International Film Festival and the Asian Stars: Up Next honour at the International Film Festival & Awards Macao and Variety. These accolades recognise and promote outstanding Asian on-screen talent.

Việt Nam News and Law reporter Nguyễn Bình spoke with Liên Bỉnh Phát, the first Vietnamese artist to be honoured at this prestigious regional award.

The awards are not only your personal triumph but also a historic milestone for Vietnamese artists on the regional and international cinema map. What do you think?

The awards are not only my personal honour but also a source of pride for Vietnamese cinema. I think I am lucky to be the first person in Việt Nam to win the Golden Bell Award. The award proves to international friends that Vietnamese artists are skilled and professional, leaving a strong impression in international-level films.

I feel very grateful and proud to represent Việt Nam on such a prestigious stage. I completely agree that luck plays a very important role. It’s like fate.

When my name was announced and I held the trophy in my hand, the first thing that came to mind was gratitude. I am grateful to my country, the place that raised me and gave me real-life experiences.

I am grateful to the directors and producers for trusting me with this role – an opportunity I never dared to dream of. I am grateful to those behind me – my family, friends and fandom – whose strong encouragement and support have always been with me.

This recognition is a great motivation, reminding me to redouble my efforts.

How did you become involved with the Outlaw Doctor series? What was the biggest challenge during filming?

Although the film crew spent a lot of time looking for actors in Việt Nam, I did not know that. Directors Chun-Hao Chan and Shih-Han Liao watched Song Lang, my first motion picture in Việt Nam, and contacted me.

Frankly, I didn’t know who they were and thought they wanted to cheat me. However, the directors reached out to me through different channels. They asked me to send an introductory video in English performing a scene to express complex emotions.

Filming was truly challenging. The biggest difficulties were the language barrier and the extensive medical knowledge required. I had to learn Chinese and English dialogue, technical terms and how to operate like a real doctor.

I tried my best to act truthfully, focusing on eye contact and emotion. That authenticity helped me overcome the language barrier.

What is your most unforgettable memory?

After the online casting, the producer invited me to Taiwan to meet in person. I thought it was like a second audition, even though they had already confirmed my role, so I expected a more relaxed meeting.

Instead, it turned into a rehearsal for a very complex psychological scene. My personal feelings about the character and my own life experiences helped me perform the role well. After the final casting, my journey in Taiwan was much smoother and I felt more comfortable.

You also played a Vietnamese character in the Japanese film Come and Go in 2021. Do you think you are well-suited to portraying overseas Vietnamese roles in foreign films?

Yes, I think so. I had the opportunity to act in a Japanese film, which I consider a very special fate – even a mission.

These roles give me the chance to learn about and tell the stories of overseas Vietnamese who carry hope and courage to build better lives. I want to use my acting to bring the voices, joys and sorrows of the overseas Vietnamese community to international audiences in the most authentic and humane way.

Song Lang director Leon Lê said that he always feels responsible for your acting career. It seems there has never been a statement like this made publicly by a director about an actor. What does this mean to you?

I am deeply moved and grateful to hear that. It is not only a director's words to an actor but also a commitment between two companions in art.

This means a great deal to me. It reminds me to maintain kindness, integrity and hard work.

Dũng Thiên Lôi in Song Lang was indeed my first leading role, and it completely changed my life and career. From being an event MC, I had the opportunity to step into the world of cinema and discover my true passion.

When did you realise your acting ability and what made you pursue a career in film?

I pursued acting because it allows me to live through a wide range of roles, giving me the chance to explore both myself and the world. I discovered my acting ability through my life experiences and careful observation.

I absolutely believe in the saying that one cannot choose their career. I came to acting after working as an MC, tour guide and event organiser. I set myself a goal that if I was not recognised after two years of acting, I would return to my previous jobs.

The most valuable thing for me is that all my previous experiences have proved useful. They have helped me to live other lives. — VNS