Home Life & Style

Watercolour worlds connect in Hà Nội's heritage heart through art

October 29, 2025 - 08:47
'Hành Trình Kết Nối' (The Connection Journey) is opening at Văn Miếu – Quốc Tử Giám (Temple of Literature) to honour cultural and artistic diversity and strengthens connections within the global watercolour artist community.
Visitors admire watercolour paintings displayed at the exhibition Hành Trình Kết Nối (The Connection Journey) in Văn Miếu-Quốc Tử Giám in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Visitors are soaking up the colours of international creativity as an exhibition of watercolour paintings themed Hành Trình Kết Nối (The Connection Journey) opens at Văn Miếu – Quốc Tử Giám (Temple of Literature) in the centre of Hà Nội.

The exhibition co-organised by the Centre for Cultural and Scientific Activities of Văn Miếu – Quốc Tử Giám in coordination with the International Watercolor Society (IWS) Việt Nam and the IWS Laos displays 184 artworks by artists from more than 20 countries and territories.

The event which opened last weekend and will run until November 10 aims to honour cultural and artistic diversity and strengthens connections within the global watercolour artist community in the spirit of exchange and creative cooperation.

It also features a symbol of friendship and artistic cooperation between Việt Nam and Laos, following a series of international exchanges organised by the IWS in the ASEAN region.

At the heritage space of the Temple of Literature, the works bring about a dialogue between art and culture, between tradition and modernity, expressing the desire to blend contemporary art with heritage.

Speaking at the opening ceremony on Saturday, Lê Xuân Kiêu, director of the Centre for Cultural and Scientific Activities of Văn Miếu – Quốc Tử Giám, said the event gathers artists from various countries and cultures.

The artworks bring to life the diversity and vibrancy of watercolour art and offer visitors unique emotions and inspiration, according to Kiêu.

“The Temple of Literature has always honoured knowledge and creativity. We are pleased to accompany the exhibition The Connection Journey to bring watercolor art – a delicate and familiar art form – closer to the public, contributing to spreading the spirit of friendship and cooperation in the region.”

Meanwhile, Nguyễn Thùy Anh, an artist and representative of IWS Việt Nam, said the return of this international exhibition after a decade when the first IWS Việt Nam event was held in 2015, carries special significance.

"It reflects not only the growth of the Vietnamese watercolour artist community but also the spirit of arts and friendship," she added.

Mick Saylom, a representative from the IWS Laos, said Lao artists, as new members of the IWS, were eager to learn from regional peers and contribute to expanding the society’s creative spirit.

Alongside the main exhibition, visitors can join live painting demonstrations, workshops and collaborative art activities that foster exchange and connection among artists worldwide.

During the event, the IWS Việt Nam also presented membership certificates for the 2025–26 term to new artists. — VNS

