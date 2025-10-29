Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

National music fest in HCM City attracts 600 artists

October 29, 2025 - 10:54
More than 600 composers and musicians from 38 music associations across the country will participate in the National Open Music Festival in HCM City from October 29 to November 2.
SOUND OF MUSIC: More than 600 composers and musicians from across the country will participate in the National Open Music Festival in HCM City from October 29 to November 2. — VNA/VNS Photo by Thu Hương

HCM CITY – More than 600 composers and musicians from 38 music associations across the country will participate in the National Open Music Festival in HCM City from October 29 to November 2.

The festival, organised by the Việt Nam Musicians’ Association and the HCM City People’s Committee and Culture and Sports Department, celebrates the upcoming 14th National Party Congress.

It will introduce new compositions and music projects created in 2024 and 2025, as well as encourage artists to promote creativity in composing, performing and training.

The festival will feature two categories of composition and performance.

It will present 185 singing and instrumental performances, reflecting topics of love for the country, culture, national development and international friendship.

The performances will feature musicians and singers such as Meritorious Artists Tố Nga, Tiến Lâm and Y Joel Knul, Tùng Dương and Hoàng Nghiệp.

The festival will be held at the Military Theatre, Southern branch, at 140 Cộng Hòa Street in Tân Sơn Nhất Ward.

In the framework of the festival, the Việt Nam Musicians’ Association, in collaboration with the Guangxi Arts Institute from China, will host a chamber concert on November 2 at the Opera House in Sài Gòn Ward to mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. — VNS

More on this story

Life & Style

From husk to art

Corn husk is not just a useless material. It can be used to create artworks and provide stable jobs for women in need. A workshop in Hà Nội produces flowers from corn husk and offers employment to hundreds of people nationwide.
Life & Style

Lâm Đồng to host Southeast Asia Gong Harmony

With the theme “The Echo of the Central Highlands Gongs - Southeast Asia Convergence,” the programme will feature 12 art troupes from Gia Lai, Đắk Lắk, Lâm Đồng, several northern provinces as well as art troupes from Thailand, Laos and Malaysia.
Life & Style

Việt Nam’s UNESCO Global Geoparks need support to strongly develop

The Việt Nam Institute of Culture, Arts, Sports and Tourism gathered feedback from representatives of local tourism authorities, experts, researchers and travel enterprises at a recent workshop on the project Tourism Development at UNESCO Global Geoparks in Việt Nam, aiming to turn potential into reality and boost tourism growth in these destinations and across the country.

