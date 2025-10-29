Russian maestro Sladkovsky takes Hà Nội's classical audience by an indoor rockstorm

HÀ NỘI — Classical music may often be seen as the preserve of the highly educated or well-versed, but those who attended the two-night concerts by the Tatarstan National Symphony Orchestra (TNSO) in Hà Nội would think otherwise. Under the baton of conductor Alexander Sladkovsky, the orchestra delivered performances that were as electrifying as they were exquisite, leaving the audience in raptures before moving on to their next tour stops across Asia.

"It's magnificent to hear Vadim Repin live here in Hà Nội," said a violinist from the Hà Nội Philharmonic Orchestra, referring to the world-class violinist who also granted Việt Nam News a rare exclusive interview before his sole city performance.

Repin performed Max Baruch's Violin Concerto in G minor, followed by Camille Saint-Saëns's Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso in A minor on a 1733 Stradivari 'Rode.' The evening continued with Tchaikovsky's Romeo and Juliet and Francesca da Rimini, a symphonic fantasy inspired by Dante’s tragic tale and immortalised in Divine Comedy.

"It's great to bring our orchestra for the first time here in Hà Nội," Sladkovsky told Việt Nam News after rehearsal. "Everywhere we go, in Vienna, Moscow Philharmony, or St Petersburg Philharmony, we always try our best to make our audience happy. Last night, I was very happy with the audience here in Hà Nội—they were screaming, applauding, giving a standing ovation. I'm happy we had another chance to conquer a country and a city we had never visited before."

Buoyed by the audience’s enthusiasm, Sladkovsky led the orchestra through three additional encores, including one where he literally stepped off the podium, allowing the musicians to play alone—a move that thrilled the crowd further. By the time he returned, the audience was already on its feet, clapping and cheering.

"It's not any less heated than a rock concert," said another spectator. "The orchestra's percussion totally stole the show—they are all so great."

Sladkovsky has directed the TNSO for more than a decade, transforming it into the first Russian regional orchestra to be recorded by Medici.tv and Mezzo channels. The orchestra also holds the distinction of being the only regional ensemble with an annual subscription at the Moscow Philharmonic Society, and it has recorded the complete works of Tchaikovsky as well as major compositions by Mahler, Beethoven, and Shostakovich. Their international tours have included Turkey (2015), Slovakia (2016), Switzerland (2016, 2017), Germany (2016), Spain (2017, 2020), Dubai (2022), Oman (2022), China (2018, 2023), and now Việt Nam for the first time in 2025.

Looking ahead, Sladkovsky told Việt Nam News that the next phase of his leadership at TNSO will focus on recording significant works by both Russian and German composers, continuing the orchestra’s ambitious international journey. VNS