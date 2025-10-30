Free screening of animated film for kids on protecting environment in HCM City

|Children with their parents at the “Phim Hoạt Hình Với Trẻ Thơ” (Animation Films with Kids) at the General Science Library of HCM City in October. Photo courtesy of the library
HCM CITY — The Việt Nam Film Institute and General Science Library of HCM City will screen a free film for children on November 9 at the library in downtown HCM City.
The film, Quái Vật Rừng Xanh (A Forest Monster), was made by the Việt Nam Animation Joint Stock Company in 2016. The 10-minute film was written by Phạm Huyền Trang and directed by Vũ Duy Khánh to warn against environmental disasters caused by deforestation.
It shows animals living peacefully in a forest until a machine monster appears and cuts down the trees.
The animals try to stop the monsters, but that seems impossible.
At the end a heavy flood destroys the monster.
After the screening there will be a discussion for children to share their opinions on the film and how to protect nature and the environment.
The screening will begin at 9:30am at the library at 69 Lý Tự Trọng Street, Bến Thành Ward. — VNS