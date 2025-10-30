Free screening of animated film for kids on protecting environment in HCM City

HCM CITY — The Việt Nam Film Institute and General Science Library of HCM City will screen a free film for children on November 9 at the library in downtown HCM City.

The film, Quái Vật Rừng Xanh (A Forest Monster), was made by the Việt Nam Animation Joint Stock Company in 2016. The 10-minute film was written by Phạm Huyền Trang and directed by Vũ Duy Khánh to warn against environmental disasters caused by deforestation.

It shows animals living peacefully in a forest until a machine monster appears and cuts down the trees.

The animals try to stop the monsters, but that seems impossible.

At the end a heavy flood destroys the monster.

After the screening there will be a discussion for children to share their opinions on the film and how to protect nature and the environment.

The screening will begin at 9:30am at the library at 69 Lý Tự Trọng Street, Bến Thành Ward. — VNS