Việt Nam ramps up to attract int'l tourists during peak travel season

HÀ NỘI — Despite the peak travel season, challenges from current natural disasters are hindering Việt Nam from reaching its ambitious goal of welcoming 25 million foreign visitors in 2025. This demands stronger efforts, timely policies, and bold, innovative solutions across the industry.

Momentum for Việt Nam’s tourism

According to the National Statistics Office under the Ministry of Finance, Việt Nam recorded a 21.5 per cent year-on-year increase in international visitor arrivals to 15.4 million in the first nine months of the year.

Tourism revenue was estimated at VNĐ69.6 trillion (US$2.6 billion), a 20.5 per cent year-on-year rise. Several localities have shown strong growth in attracting international tourists, including HCM City (up 24.3 per cent), Hà Nội (21.9 per cent), Quảng Ninh (20.2 per cent), and Đà Nẵng (13.2 per cent).

Assessing the strong growth in international arrivals to Việt Nam, Nguyễn Trùng Khánh, Director General of the Việt Nam National Authority of Tourism under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, noted that the surge stemmed from the positive impact of Việt Nam’s visa exemption policies and the effective implementation of tourism promotion campaigns in key markets such as Russia, Japan, Italy, and South Korea.

Alongside the steady rise in international visitors, Việt Nam’s tourism sector has also achieved major successes in global promotion efforts.

At the World Travel Awards held on October 13, Việt Nam once again triumphed with two prestigious titles: “Asia’s Leading Destination” and “Asia’s Leading Heritage Destination 2025”.

Vietnamese destinations and tourism businesses, including HCM City, Hà Nội, and Hội An (Đà Nẵng), continued to earn international recognition and accolades across multiple award categories.

However, Vũ Quốc Trí, Deputy Secretary-General of the Việt Nam Tourism Association (VITA), stressed that with just three months left in the year, Việt Nam must accelerate its efforts to achieve its ambitious tourism goal.

Welcoming around 10 million additional international visitors in the remaining months poses a significant challenge, especially as many localities have recently suffered severe damage from storms and floods.

Comprehensive solutions

The VITA has introduced key measures to accelerate tourism development in the final quarter. The association’s Chairman Vũ Thế Bình stated that it will focus on several major initiatives, including the “VITA Famtrip 2025”, which will invite hundreds of leaders from travel companies in key markets such as Japan, the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Russia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Northern Europe.

To attract more international visitors, it is also necessary to expand tourism products such as MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) tourism, golf tourism, and green tourism, Bình emphasised, proposing localities develop and select new, distinctive tours and tourism services tailored to specific markets.

Localities across Việt Nam are actively rolling out initiatives to attract visitors in the final months of the year. HCM City is promoting waterway tourism; Quảng Ninh Province is hosting festivals and launching year-end tourism stimulus packages; while Đà Nẵng City has opened a new direct flight from Singapore to draw more international travelers.

In Hà Nội, numerous promotional and cultural events are being held through the end of the year, including the Autumn Fair 2025 (October 26 – November 4) and the Thăng Long – Hà Nội Festival, a 16-day celebration from November 1 to 16.

According to Lê Thị Ánh Mai, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Culture and Sports, the festival is not only an opportunity for the capital city to showcase its spirit of integration and creativity, but also a platform to promote Vietnam’s cultural brand globally, enhance the quality of destinations, and attract more visitors during the autumn season.

On October 8, Deputy Prime Minister Mai Văn Chính signed Document No. 9658/VPCP-KGVX, sent to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, as well as relevant ministries, agencies, and localities, regarding the implementation of measures to boost the attraction of international tourists in 2025.

The Deputy PM requested ministries, agencies, and localities to focus on key tasks, including developing a plan to promote Vietnamese tourism and cuisine abroad for the 2026-30 period; boosting tourism programmes linked to festivals, culture, and local cuisine; and innovating and enhancing the effectiveness of tourism promotion and marketing efforts. — VNA/VNS