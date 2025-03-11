Clay pedal power

With a passion that began during his childhood, Thái Văn Kỳ has created a unique collection of over 30 miniature bikes made entirely from clay. Meticulously crafted by hand, he shares his entire process on his YouTube channel, aiming to inspire others. Let’s meet him to discover why he’s so drawn to bikes!
A book featuring đờn ca tài tử (Southern folk music) and cải lương (reformed opera), two genres of traditional theatre that originated in southern Việt Nam 100 years ago, has been released in HCM City.