Clay pedal power

March 11, 2025 - 18:02
With a passion that began during his childhood, Thái Văn Kỳ has created a unique collection of over 30 miniature bikes made entirely from clay. Meticulously crafted by hand, he shares his entire process on his YouTube channel, aiming to inspire others. Let’s meet him to discover why he’s so drawn to bikes!

