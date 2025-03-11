Trúc Lâm three-patriarch statuary recognised as national treasure

BẮC GIANG — The fresh opening of the Vĩnh Nghiêm Pagoda Festival in the northern province of Bắc Giang has been marked with the announcement of the Prime Minister’s decision to recognise the pagoda’s statues of the three patriarchs of the Trúc Lâm Buddhist sect as a national treasure.

Dating back to the 19th century, the statuary comprises three wooden figures representing the first three patriarchs of the zen sect, namely Trần Nhân Tông, Pháp Loa, and Huyền Quang. The statue of Trần Nhân Tông stands 0.85m tall and weighs approximately 60kg, while those of Pháp Loa and Huyền Quang range from 0.83m to 0.85m in height, each weighing around 65kg.

Experts highlight the uniqueness of these statues, which were meticulously carved from single blocks of jackfruit wood. The statues remain in their original condition, with no known replicas.

As one-of-a-kind historical artefacts, they hold immense cultural and spiritual significance, reflecting the legacy of Vĩnh Nghiêm Pagoda – a renowned Buddhist centre dating back to the Lý (1009–1225) and Trần (1225–1400) dynasties. The pagoda played a pivotal role in the development of the Trúc Lâm zen sect, founded by King Trần Nhân Tông and continued by his successors – Pháp Loa and Huyền Quang.

The national treasure recognition was formalised under Decision No. 1712/QD-TTg, signed by the Prime Minister on December 31 last year.

As a national intangible cultural heritage, the festival runs from March 10 to 13, featuring a diverse range of activities, including a traditional Buddhist procession, tug-of-war and pole-pushing competitions, exhibitions showcasing local products, and a recreated rural marketplace with 31 stalls from various communes and wards. The festival also includes lectures of Buddhist teachings.

Originally built in the 11th century under the reign of King Lý Thái Tổ, Vĩnh Nghiêm was a key training and administrative hub for Buddhist monks during the Trần Dynasty. The site is also renowned for housing a collection of 3,050 woodblocks, which were listed as UNESCO documentary heritage for the Asia-Pacific region.— VNA/VNS