Book on cải lương, tài tử music released

HCM CITY — A book featuring đờn ca tài tử (Southern folk music) and cải lương (reformed opera), two genres of traditional theatre that originated in southern Việt Nam 100 years ago, has been released in HCM City.

The book, Đường Về Phương Nam-Nghiên Cứu Mới về Đờn Ca Tài Tử và Cải Lương (Way to the South-New Research about Southern Folk Music and Reformed Opera Music), was written by Nguyễn Lê Tuyên, a Vietnamese-Australian cultural researcher and musician.

Tuyên has researched đờn ca tài tử and cải lương of southern Việt Nam for several years.

His book focuses on the developments of đờn ca tài tử and cải lương in different periods, especially between 1900-1930.

Vọng cổ (nostalgic tunes) song, which are often used in cải lương, are also included.

The images of cải lương guru Năm Phỉ and talented performers from the Phước Cương Troupe, who were invited to perform cải lương in Paris in 1931, are also included.

The book includes documents on the career of French music researcher Julien Tiersot and his research about đờn ca tài tử in the 1930s-40s.

Its highlighted pages feature a part of Tuyên’s research work called Tài Tử Music: Lost in Translation, which was presented at a national seminar organised by the Musicological Society of Australia in Canberra in 2012.

According to theatre director and journalist Thanh Hiệp of the HCM City Theatre Artists’ Association, Dr. Tuyên’s new book, Đường Về Phương Nam-Nghiên Cứu Mới về Đờn Ca Tài Tử và Cải Lương, features the South’s traditional music and theatre but also its culture and lifestyle.

Đờn ca tài tử is often performed during festivals and special occasions in Cửu Long provinces of Cần Thơ, Long An, Vĩnh Long, Bạc Liêu and Cà Mau.

In 2013, the music was recognised as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO.

Vọng cổ songs feature the hopes and dreams of southern farmers who often sing songs while working in the fields or at traditional festivals and weddings.

Tuyên's book was printed and distributed by HCM City General Publishing House. — VNS