9th Buôn Ma Thuột Coffee Festival 2025 opens

ĐẮK LẮK – Thousands of locals and tourists enjoyed a colourful art party at the opening night of the 9th Buôn Ma Thuột Coffee Festival 2025 on March 10 in Đắk Lắk Province’s Buôn Ma Thuột City.

This is the largest coffee festival ever inBuôn Ma Thuột, with many new and different programmes, bringing unforgettable experiences to locals and visitors.

Attending the opening ceremony were Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà, leaders of several ministries, branches, and central organisations; ambassadors, consuls general of foreign countries; local leaders and a large number of ethnic people of Đắk Lắk Province.

This year's coffee festival has the theme "Buôn Ma Thuột - World Coffee Destination", expressing a spirit of creativity and innovation to affirm and enhance the position of Buôn Ma Thuột Coffee, and spread and introduce its culture to international friends.

At the same time, it also meets the entertainment needs of local people and tourists, who were invited to taste coffee roasted on a wood stove in the stilt house of the parents of H'Hen Nie, the winner of Miss Universe Việt Nam 2017 and one of five finalists of the Miss Universe 2018 pageant.

Vice Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee and Head of the Festival Organising Committee Nguyễn Tuấn Hà said that this event commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Buôn Ma Thuột Victory and the liberation of Đắk Lắk Province (March 10, 1975 - March 10, 2025).

This event also commemorates the beginning of the general offensive and uprising in the Spring of 1975, leading to the liberation of the South and the reunification of the country.

The coffee festival has also become a festival to honour coffee growers, producers, processors, traders and importers.

Through the festival's activities, Đắk Lắk wishes to introduce to domestic and international friends its majestic natural landscape, and the diverse, rich and unique culture of ethnic minorities.

Huỳnh Thị Chiến Hoà, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the People's Council of Đắk Lắk Province, said that this is a special occasion for the locality to promote its agricultural products and continue to bring the Buôn Ma Thuột coffee brand to the world.

From there, it contributes to enhancing the position of Vietnamese coffee in the international arena and promoting the sustainable socio-economic development of the locality.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vanusia Nogueira, executive director of the International Coffee Organisation (ICO), reaffirmed the organisation's commitment to supporting the improvement of farmers' lives and stable incomes as well as promoting global coffee consumption.

"I believe that in the future, the cooperative relationship between ICO, the Vietnamese Government and the Vietnamese coffee industry will continue to grow and develop, just like the strong rise of the Vietnamese coffee industry in recent times."

The 9th Buôn Ma Thuột Coffee Festival 2025 takes place from March 9 to 13.

Buôn Ma Thuột boasts the country's largest coffee farming area, with about 210,000 hectares dedicated to coffee cultivation. The annual harvest exceeds 520,000 tonnes, accounting for over 30 per cent of national output. – VNS