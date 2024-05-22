Rural flavours of rice cake

The northern province of Bắc Ninh has a long tradition of making bánh tẻ rice cakes. Its taste is derived from the sweetness of meat mixed with the soft and flavourful rice powder. Whoever has tried bánh tẻ will never forget its delicious taste.
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính extended congratulations to Buddhist dignitaries, monks, nuns and followers on Lord Buddha’s birthday (Vesak Day) while visiting Quán Sứ Pagoda, the headquarters of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS), in Hà Nội on May 22.
The second HCM City River Festival 2024 will take place from May 31 to June 9, at Nhà Rồng - Khánh Hội Wharf, Sài Gòn Cruise Port, and other tourist venues, featuring a wide range of culture, cuisine, and entertainment activities.
The Vietnam Post Corporation (VNPost) on May 21 released a postage stamp collection featuring cây chè (the tea plant) to introduce the beauty and economic values of this industrial tree and promote the Vietnamese agricultural product to international friends.
Based on statistics from the independent unit Box Office Vietnam, in the first quarter of 2024, Vietnamese film revenue reached VNĐ600 billion. Among them, director Trấn Thành's film, Mai, earned VNĐ550 billion, leading the list of most popular Vietnamese films in history.
The Hà Nội International Youth Festival will link the capital city's youth with their peers from other countries, expanding international relations among young people in the region and around the world.