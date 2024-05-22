Society
Politics & Laws
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Life & Style

Rural flavours of rice cake

May 22, 2024 - 15:47
The northern province of Bắc Ninh has a long tradition of making bánh tẻ rice cakes. Its taste is derived from the sweetness of meat mixed with the soft and flavourful rice powder. Whoever has tried bánh tẻ will never forget its delicious taste.

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Prime Minister extends greetings on Lord Buddha’s birthday

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính extended congratulations to Buddhist dignitaries, monks, nuns and followers on Lord Buddha’s birthday (Vesak Day) while visiting Quán Sứ Pagoda, the headquarters of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS), in Hà Nội on May 22.
Life & Style

Vietnamese film revenue tops $40 million in five months

Based on statistics from the independent unit Box Office Vietnam, in the first quarter of 2024, Vietnamese film revenue reached VNĐ600 billion. Among them, director Trấn Thành's film, Mai, earned VNĐ550 billion, leading the list of most popular Vietnamese films in history. 

E-paper

Dien Bien Phu Victory
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom