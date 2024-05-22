Society
Home Life & Style

Hà Nội Int'l Youth Festival to take place this autumn

May 22, 2024 - 10:00
The Hà Nội International Youth Festival will link the capital city's youth with their peers from other countries, expanding international relations among young people in the region and around the world.

HÀ NỘI — The 3rd International Youth Festival will be organised in Hà Nội in mid September.

Scheduled to take place on Trần Nhân Tông walking street and the neighbouring area in Nguyễn Du Ward in Hai Bà Trưng District on September 14, the event will likely host about 5,000 participants.

Artists dressed in national costumes of different countries performing at the opening ceremony of the 2nd Hà Nội International Youth Festival on December 29, 2023. — Photo doanthanhnien.vn

The event agenda will be filled up with several activities including a flashmob, music and martial arts, street art performances, and displays from music bands and dance groups.

A running race named 'For a Peaceful World' will be included in the festival agenda.

Children will be able to take part in a painting competition to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Hà Nội’s Liberation Day (10/10/2024), while dragon dance troupes will gather to compete in a contest themed Thăng Long Aspire.

Awarded-winning photos from a photography contest for foreigners called Hà Nội in My Eyes will also be displayed at an exhibition held during the festival.

The 3rd Hà Nội International Youth Festival will include a dragon dance contest. — Photo doanthanhnien.vn

Festival-goers will also have a chance to glimpse cultures from different countries across the globe in a special exhibition area.

According to the Hà Nội People's Committee, the International Youth Festival is meant to enhance cultural exchange and to promote Hà Nội’s culture and tourism to international friends. The event aims to link the capital city's youth with their peers from other countries, expanding international relations among the youth in the region and around the world.

The festival is also expected to engage regular Hà Nội citizens in the effort to promote the culture and tourism of the city. — VNS

A glass that's class

Nothing quite screams Việt Nam like the glasses people drink beer from. They’ve been around for decades and can be seen at every bia hơi in the country. Now in his 80s, we spoke to the man who designed this iconic glass and he admits he never thought they would be around for so long.

