Hà Nội Int'l Youth Festival to take place this autumn

HÀ NỘI — The 3rd International Youth Festival will be organised in Hà Nội in mid September.

Scheduled to take place on Trần Nhân Tông walking street and the neighbouring area in Nguyễn Du Ward in Hai Bà Trưng District on September 14, the event will likely host about 5,000 participants.

The event agenda will be filled up with several activities including a flashmob, music and martial arts, street art performances, and displays from music bands and dance groups.

A running race named 'For a Peaceful World' will be included in the festival agenda.

Children will be able to take part in a painting competition to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Hà Nội’s Liberation Day (10/10/2024), while dragon dance troupes will gather to compete in a contest themed Thăng Long Aspire.

Awarded-winning photos from a photography contest for foreigners called Hà Nội in My Eyes will also be displayed at an exhibition held during the festival.

Festival-goers will also have a chance to glimpse cultures from different countries across the globe in a special exhibition area.

According to the Hà Nội People's Committee, the International Youth Festival is meant to enhance cultural exchange and to promote Hà Nội’s culture and tourism to international friends. The event aims to link the capital city's youth with their peers from other countries, expanding international relations among the youth in the region and around the world.

The festival is also expected to engage regular Hà Nội citizens in the effort to promote the culture and tourism of the city. — VNS