Prime Minister extends greetings on Lord Buddha’s birthday

HÀ NỘI Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính extended congratulations to Buddhist dignitaries, monks, nuns and followers on Lord Buddha’s birthday (Vesak Day) while visiting Quán Sứ Pagoda, the headquarters of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS), in Hà Nội on May 22.

Laying stress on the significance of the Vesak Day as well as Buddhism’s companionship with the nation for thousands of years, the Government leader highlighted that the religion has had positive impacts and significantly contributed to the struggles for national independence and reunification as well as construction and safeguarding.

Expressing his delight over the contributions made by Buddhist monks, nuns and followers to the social work and charitable and humanitarian activities, PM Chính underscored that Buddhism, together with other religions, has shaped up the spiritual life and built ethical standards, helping stabilise society and promote the nation’s development.

Amidst the country’s deeper international integration, the VBS has stepped up exchanges and made enormous contributions to global Buddhism, thus helping raise Việt Nam's position in the international arena and affirm the Party and State’s policy of respecting and ensuring freedom of belief and religion.

Pointing out the complicated and unpredictable developments in the global situation, he said that great national solidarity should be promoted, with religions and Buddhism in particular, holding a particularly important role to play.

He went on to affirm the Party and State’s consistent principle of ensuring the freedom of belief and religion along with the legitimate spiritual activities of followers. He requested the VBS strengthen solidarity, enhance charitable and humanitarian activities, and resolutely prevent acts of abusing religions and beliefs to sabotage the State, nation, and people or seek illegal gains.

He said he believes that the VBS will continue to reap further achievements and contribute more to the national construction and protection.

Most Venerable Thích Thiện Nhơn, Deputy Patriarch and Chairman of the VBS Executive Council, said the VBS and monks, nuns and followers nationwide will continue adhering to the Party’s policies, the State’s regulations, and the VBS’s Charter to help develop Vietnam into a prosperous nation. VNS