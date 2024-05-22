Postage stamp collection spotlights Vietnamese tea plant, culture

HÀ NỘI - The Việt Nam Post Corporation (VNPost) on May 21 released a postage stamp collection featuring cây chè (the tea plant) to introduce the beauty and economic values of this industrial tree and promote the Vietnamese agricultural product to international friends.

The collection comprises two postage stamp models and a stamp block designed by artist Nguyễn Du from VNPost.

The stamps, 32 by 43mm in size, depict the life cycle of a tea tree, and the traditional tea culture of Việt Nam.

Meanwhile, the stamp block, 90 by 80 mm in size, portrays tea growing areas, ancient tea trees and tea buds. Its background shows the image of Long Cốc tea hill in the northern province of Phú Thọ, known as a production hub of the unique Vietnamese Shan Tuyết tea product.

Tea is one of the main crops in many localities such as Thái Nguyên, Sơn La, Phú Thọ, and Lâm Đồng. The custom of drinking tea is popular in Việt Nam. With its own characteristics and essence, the tea culture has remained a pride of Vietnamese people.

Today, Vietnamese tea products have been exported to many foreign markets. Major Vietnamese tea brands include Tân Cương of Thái Nguyên, Shan Tuyết of Hà Giang, Yên Bái and Sơn La, and Ô Long of Lâm Đồng.

The cây chè stamp collection has been put up for sale in the VNPost network from May 21 until December 31, 2025.

Earlier in 2022, the Ministry of Information and Communications issued a postage stamp collection featuring cây cà phê (the coffee plant) as part of its series on key Vietnamese industrial plants. - VNS