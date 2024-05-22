Turkish Cuisine Week features rich gastronomic culture

HÀ NỘI – Türkiye's distinctive cuisine and diverse flavours will be presented to the world during Turkish Cuisine Week, which takes place from May 21 to 27, according to the Turkish Embassy in Việt Nam.

The world-wide event, in its second year, introduces the country's rich gastronomic culture to audiences at home and abroad, shining a spotlight on ancient traditions from the Republic of Türkiye.

"This important event features unique recipes from timeless Turkish cuisine shaped by more than a thousand years of cultures and traditions, social heritage and stories," the embassy stated in a recent report to Việt Nam News.

The event highlights the sustainability of an age-old culinary tradition where pots have been boiling with the philosophy of zero waste for millennia, the report said.

While the traditional and healthy recipes of sustainable Turkish cuisine will be a focus with various activities at Turkish Cuisine Week, this year’s programme showcases Aegean flavours, a delicious fusion of history, culture and nature, the embassy noted.

Aegean-style menus will be introduced internationally, and original recipes prepared with products from 81 different provinces will also be showcased domestically.

Aegean Flavours

A beautiful landscape of green and blue, Türkiye’s Aegean coast attracts attention with its magnificent scenery and deep-rooted history, as well as its healthy food culture.

In 2010, UNESCO recognised the Mediterranean Diet as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Türkiye’s coastal areas are famed for vegetables such as artichokes and zucchini blossoms, as well as local herbs and an abundance of seafood.

The Aegean region is also known for its centuries-old olive trees and olive oils, thought to hold the key to a long life.

The ancient Klazomenai in Urla, home to Anatolia’s oldest olive oil workshop, attest to the 2,600-year-old history of olive processing methods that are still used today.

The Aegean region of Türkiye is an extraordinary destination celebrating the good life, with beautiful vineyards and olive trees.

Recently opened restaurants in the region showcase innovative chefs who create culinary miracles while bringing products grown in nearby fields directly to the table with sustainable production methods.

The Aegean menu presented at international events during Turkish Cuisine Week consists of recipes symbolising the abundance of the region, where the healthy, sustainable Mediterranean-style diet has long been emphasised. Aegean olives and cheeses, tarhana soup, fava bean puree, mücver (zucchini fritters), green beans braised in olive oil, stuffed green bell peppers with olive oil, gözleme (flatbread with cheese) and other pastries with herbs, shrimp casserole, İzmir-style meatballs, incir uyutması (milk and dried fig pudding), somata (bitter almond sherbet) and sübye (melon seeds sherbet) are among the options on the menu.

The foundations of Türkiye’s sustainable heritage, a delectable combination of unique regional and provincial products and dishes, include local and qualified foods from 81 provinces.

Menus that include Türkiye’s products with geographical indications will also be offered at domestic events. The geographically marked products from different regions and provinces around Türkiye highlight the different sustainable traditions and flavours, which are achieved through natural production methods and quality.

Türkiye has a total of 2,218 products registered by the Turkish Patent Institute, of which 1,637 products have designation of origin marks, 565 products have geographical indication, and 16 products are traditional speciality guaranteed products.

The country also has 21 products registered by the European Union (EU) Commission.

Turkish cuisine, a wonderful gastronomic tradition embracing high quality, natural ingredients with different food preservation and cooking techniques, also offers numerous options for vegetarian and vegan diets. – VNS