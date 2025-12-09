Coastal localities exceed targets in forest protection

CÀ MAU — Twenty-one coastal provinces and cities nationwide have protected more than 281,000ha of forests after five years of implementing a Government scheme on protecting and developing coastal forests, meeting 102 per cent of the scheme’s target.

Under the scheme “Protection and development of coastal forests in response to climate change and the promotion of green growth in the 2021–30 period”, these localities also planted more than 11,600ha of new forests, including more than 7,700ha of mangrove, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment reported at a conference to review the implementation of the scheme held in Cà Mau on December 8.

Among these localities, the southernmost province of Cà Mau led with 1,879ha of newly planted forest, reaching 93.3 per cent of the target.

Speaking at the conference, organised by the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, the Cà Mau People’s Committee and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) – Việt Nam, Phan Minh Chí, deputy director of the Cà Mau Department of Agriculture and Environment, said the province is home to precious internationally recognised wetland ecosystems and has the largest mangrove ecosystem in the country.

Mangrove forests act as a “green shield” against erosion and sea-level rise, while providing sustainable livelihoods for local people, he said.

“Therefore, Cà Mau always sees environmental protection and livelihood development as inseparable and is committed to strict forest management, while seeking support in resources and technical solutions to develop sustainable livelihood models and help achieve the scheme’s targets,” he said.

Cà Mau has more than 148,000ha of forests and forestry land, including more than 102,000ha of mangrove forests, which are the heart of the coastal ecosystem.

During 2021–25, coastal provinces and cities nationwide have implemented 147 projects for coastal forest protection and development, along with sea dykes, soft wave-break structures, watch towers and patrol roads. The projects cost more than VNĐ2.6 trillion (US$98.8 million).

Among these projects, several livelihood models have been implemented for coastal communities.

Specifically, the project “Enhancing the resilience to climate change impacts of vulnerable coastal communities in Việt Nam” has supported 46 models, including intercropping with agricultural plants, aquaculture and honey-bee farming.

Climate change continues to cause sea-level rise, severe erosion, and strong storms. These factors, in combination with saltwater intrusion and pest damage, reduce tree survival rates on weak soil areas and create localised forest loss, according to participants at the conference.

Human factors, including forest land encroachment for aquaculture, plastic waste and polluted coastal water, also pose serious obstacles.

In response, local representatives proposed several solutions at the conference.

Lê Sỹ Dương, deputy head of the Ninh Bình Province Forestry and Forest Protection Sub-department, proposed stronger communication efforts, scientific planning of mangrove ecosystems, strict action against deforestation and sustainable tourism development.

Hứa Chiến Thắng, deputy head of the Vĩnh Long Province Forest Protection and Biodiversity Sub-department, called for timely technical guidance to control harmful organisms in mangrove forests.

In the Mekong Delta, which is most affected by climate change, coastal forests play a vital role in green-growth goals.

Cà Mau Province is also the delta locality where natural challenges are most visible.

Despite efforts to plant and restore thousands of hectares of forests, severe erosion along both Cà Mau’s eastern and western coasts is swallowing about 300ha of forests each year.

Alongside natural disasters, coastal officials attending the conference also mentioned that land for forest planting is shrinking and fragmented, while many areas must create artificial mud flats, which results in very high investment costs. Environmental pollution and coastal waste are also directly threatening the growth of mangrove forests.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment's scheme for 2026–30 aims to maintain existing forests and restore and develop over 23,300ha of forest, including 13,500ha of new planting and 9,800ha of supplementary restoration. However, coastal provinces and cities currently plan to plant only 6,602ha, far below requirements.

The ministry asked coastal provinces and cities to focus on site surveys, selecting suitable tree species, complying with planting seasons and applying silvicultural techniques to raise forest establishment rates.

It also urged the expansion of mixed farming-forestry-fishery models and livelihood support for communities to improve forest protection outcomes. — VNS