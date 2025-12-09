Schneider Electric joins HCM City ward for tree-planting campaign

HCM CITY — Schneider Electric, a global energy technology leader, has partnered with the People’s Committee of Đông Hòa Ward in HCM City (formerly Dĩ An City, Bình Dương Province), to launch the “Tree Planting Festival – For a Green Vietnam”.

The initiative is a key pillar of the company’s long-term sustainability roadmap and seeks to contribute to the Government’s “One Billion Trees” campaign for 2021–25.

The event brought together nearly 200 Schneider employees and local officials and residents who planted 1,200 trees in vacant plots along National Route 1K and in neighbourhoods throughout the ward.

To ensure ecological suitability, the project selected native, long-lived species with broad canopies like hopea, dipterocarpus and giant crape-myrtle that also adapt well to the local soil and climate.

Schneider supplied the 1,200 seedlings and local authorities identified planting sites and will oversee their maintenance to ensure high survival rates.

Đồng Mai Lâm, cluster president for Schneider Electric in Vietnam and Cambodia, said sustainable development could not be merely a slogan but a shared responsibility of the Government, businesses and the community.

“Today's tree planting programme is a testament to Schneider Electric's commitment to standing side-by-side with the community to build a greener environment.

“Moving forward we will continue to collaborate with local authorities and businesses to drive advanced solutions aimed at achieving our sustainable development goals.”

Nguyễn Văn Yêm, vice chairman of the Đông Hòa Ward People’s Committee, expressed great appreciation for Schneider Electric’s partnership in local sustainable development efforts.

“This cooperation will generate a real impact, creating vital green spaces and delivering a better living environment not only for today's generation but for the future as well.”— VNS