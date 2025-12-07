Politics & Law
Home Environment

Quảng Ngãi releases rare pangolin back into nature

December 07, 2025 - 18:09
Initial verification showed that the animal weighed 3.7kg and measured over 60cm. It was identified as a Sunda pangolin (Manis javanica), also known as the Javan pangolin, listed in Group IB – critically endangered and strictly protected from all commercial exploitation.
Sunda pangolins (Manis javanica), also known as the Javan pangolin, are listed in Group IB – critically endangered and strictly protected from all commercial exploitation. — VNA/VNS Photo

QUẢNG NGÃI — Authorities in the central province of Quảng Ngãi have released a rare and endangered pangolin back into its natural habitat after it was voluntarily handed over by local residents, contributing to biodiversity conservation efforts.

Representatives from the police force of Tây Trà Commune said on Saturday that a day earlier, while working in Hà village of the mountainous commune, Dương Châu Huy (35) and Lý Thái Hân (31), both from village 5 in Bình Sơn Commune, found the pangolin wandering near residential areas and a roadway. To ensure its safety, they brought it to the communal police station.

Initial verification showed that the animal weighed 3.7kg and measured over 60cm. It was identified as a Sunda pangolin (Manis javanica), also known as the Javan pangolin, listed in Group IB – critically endangered and strictly protected from all commercial exploitation.

After receiving the animal, local police and authorities and forest rangers completed required procedures and released it back into the wild, helping preserve biodiversity and raise public awareness of wildlife protection. — VNA/VNS

