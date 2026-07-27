Petrolimex to distribute $58 million in 2025 cash dividends

HÀ NỘI — Petrolimex is set to distribute more than VNĐ1.5 trillion (US$58 million) in cash dividends to shareholders after its board of directors approved the 2025 dividend payment plan.

Under the board resolution approved on July 21, the company will pay a 2025 cash dividend of 12 per cent, equivalent to VNĐ1,200 per share. With more than 1.27 billion outstanding shares, the group is expected to spend nearly VNĐ1.53 trillion on the dividend distribution.

The record date to determine eligible shareholders is August 5, while the ex-dividend date is August 4.

The company plans to make the cash payment on August 20. The payout completes the group's 2025 profit distribution plan previously approved by shareholders at its 2026 annual general meeting.

According to Petrolimex's 2025 annual report, the Ministry of Finance, which holds a 75.87 per cent stake in the fuel retailer, is expected to receive approximately VNĐ1.157 trillion from the dividend payment.

Strategic shareholder ENEOS Vietnam Co Ltd, with a 13.08 per cent ownership interest, is projected to collect about VNĐ199 billion.

The dividend announcement comes as Petrolimex reported solid operating results for the first half of 2026.

Its total sales volume across the system exceeded 10 million cubic metres/tonnes, fulfilling 51 per cent of the full-year target and increasing 14.2 per cent from the same period last year.

Consolidated revenue reached VNĐ215 trillion, equal to 65 per cent of the annual plan and up 49 per cent year-on-year, while profit before tax amounted to VNĐ1.96 trillion, according to the company.

Beyond its core petroleum business, Petrolimex said its non-fuel operations contributed VNĐ1.44 trillion to overall profit, enabling many subsidiaries to meet or exceed their business targets ahead of schedule.

Meanwhile, the group's rollout of E10 biofuel continued to expand, with 2,832 retail outlets selling the fuel by the end of June and monthly sales reaching 473,000 cubic metres. — BIZHUB