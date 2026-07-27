Resolution 57 drives Cần Thơ's ambition to become a digital technology hub

CẦN THƠ — The People's Committee of Cần Thơ has issued a plan to implement the digital technology industry development programme for 2026-30, with a vision to 2045, as part of efforts to transform the city into a digital technology hub for the Mekong Delta while fostering high-quality human resources, science and technology, innovation and the regional digital economy.

Under the plan, Cần Thơ aims to develop the digital technology industry into a high-growth, strategic economic sector that will serve as a key driver of digital transformation and socio-economic development.

The plan is an important step in implementing the Politburo's Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW which identifies science and technology, innovation and national digital transformation as a new momentum for next phase's growth.

Nguyễn Văn Khởi, vice chairman of the Cần Thơ People's Committee, said that for 2026-30, the city would focus on building a business-centred digital technology ecosystem. Priority will be given to supporting innovative start-ups, small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) adopting digital technologies, and businesses developing "Make in Viet Nam" products and services.

Digital technology solutions will be promoted across key sectors, including digital government, the digital economy, digital society, smart cities, high-tech agriculture, logistics, healthcare, education, and trade and services, with the aim of improving the city's productivity, growth quality and competitiveness.

By 2030, Cần Thơ aims to have around 100 digital technology enterprises, including 30 active innovative start-ups and 70 SMEs supported in digital transformation and product development to participate in value chains.

The city also targets establishing three to five leading digital technology enterprises capable of supplying products and solutions across the region, while implementing at least one regulatory sandbox for new digital technology products and services.

By 2045, Cần Thơ aims to develop internationally competitive digital technology enterprises that are deeply integrated into global value chains and capable of developing and commercialising digital products and solutions tailored to the Mekong Delta under the "Make in Vietnam" initiative.

To achieve these goals, the city has identified eight key groups of tasks and solutions.

These include improving policies and support mechanisms for the digital technology industry and integrating them into programmes on science and technology, innovation and investment promotion.

The city will also help businesses strengthen governance, gain access to incubators, shared workspaces, legal advisory services and investment networks, while encouraging technology solutions for smart agriculture, product traceability, digital logistics, urban management, healthcare and education.

In addition, Cần Thơ will allocate resources to support organisations and businesses engaged in semiconductor chip design and electronics component manufacturing through workforce training, equipment investment, testing and technological innovation.

The city will also prioritise the research, testing and commercialisation of products powered by artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), big data, cloud computing, blockchain and cybersecurity technologies. Support will also be provided for intellectual property registration, technical standards testing and pilot deployment of new technologies.

To develop its talent pool, Cần Thơ will work with universities and colleges to provide specialised training, reskilling and upskilling programmes in AI, IoT, system design, cybersecurity and semiconductors. Cooperation among government agencies, educational institutions and businesses will be strengthened to attract leading experts and highly skilled professionals in strategic technology sectors.

The city also plans to accelerate the development of the Cần Thơ Concentrated Information Technology Park and the Hậu Giang Digital Technology Park to attract regional-scale technology enterprises.

It aims to expand 5G mobile broadband coverage to 99 per cent of the population while preparing for 6G trials and broader deployment of IoT and cloud computing infrastructure.

"Cần Thơ places a strong emphasis on the sustainable development of the digital technology industry by applying circular economy models to digital manufacturing and promoting research into the collection, treatment and recycling of discarded electronic equipment to reduce pollution and conserve resources," Khởi said. — VNS