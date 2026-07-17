Strengthening the legal framework for transparent e-commerce development

HÀ NỘI — A new legal framework governing e-commerce is expected to enhance market transparency, strengthen consumer protection and promote the sustainable development of the digital economy in Việt Nam.

The Vietnam E-Commerce and Digital Economy Agency (iDEA) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) introduced the Law on E-commerce and Decree 248/2026/NĐ-CP, which details the implementation of the law, at a conference in Hà Nội on Thursday.

The conference aimed to explain the key changes introduced by the new legal framework as the law officially enters into force. It also provided a platform for dialogue among Government agencies, industry associations, digital platform operators, online businesses and other stakeholders.

In her opening remarks, iDEA Director General Lê Hoàng Oanh highlighted the importance of building a transparent, secure and fair e-commerce environment that strengthens legal compliance while encouraging innovation and the development of new business models.

The Law on E-commerce and Decree 248 introduce a range of new provisions that directly affect digital platforms, online sellers, livestream hosts, affiliate marketers and other participants in online transactions.

Regulations on seller identity verification, product information disclosure, transaction conditions, livestream management, complaint handling, consumer protection and data storage and use are expected to help curb fake accounts, counterfeit and prohibited goods, misleading advertising, commercial fraud and online disputes.

Trần Phượng, a representative of the Vietnam E-commerce Association, presented initiatives on sustainable e-commerce development and capacity building for businesses.

The presentation highlighted the growing need for enterprises, digital platforms, online sellers and workers in the e-commerce sector to strengthen their capabilities in legal compliance, data governance, platform operations, consumer protection and responsible business practices.

The conference's panel discussion focused on the roadmap for implementing the new legal framework, the responsibilities of e-commerce platforms, electronic identity verification for sellers and the regulation of livestream selling and affiliate marketing, as well as data protection and consumer rights.

Participants agreed that legal compliance should be viewed as an integral part of modern corporate governance. Beyond being an administrative obligation, it also serves as the foundation for enhancing corporate credibility and strengthening market confidence.

Under the new framework, iDEA plans to adopt a risk-based regulatory approach based on business models, operational scale and risk levels.

The agency will make greater use of data and technology in regulatory oversight and strictly address deliberate violations, while continuing to provide guidance and support to household businesses, individual entrepreneurs, small and medium-sized enterprises and start-ups in conducting e-commerce activities safely, legally and effectively.

For the business community, the new legal framework is expected to provide opportunities to improve operational standards, promote fair competition, strengthen consumer confidence and support Vietnamese enterprises in expanding the domestic market while gradually increasing their participation in cross-border e-commerce.

As the market becomes more transparent and standardised, businesses that invest in product quality, services, branding, logistics and customer care will gain stronger competitive advantages.

During the conference, participating organisations also signed a memorandum of understanding on training cooperation, reaffirming their commitment to collaboration among industry associations, educational institutions and relevant organisations in developing a highly skilled e-commerce workforce.

The initiative is intended to support the implementation of the new legal framework and meet the evolving needs of the market during the 2026-30 period. — VNS