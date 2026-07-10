Public investment disbursement reaches $13.5 billion in H1 2026

HÀ NỘI — Public investment disbursement in June hit the highest monthly figure so far this year at VNĐ137.6 trillion (US$5.3 billion), raising the total in the first half of 2026 to nearly VNĐ357 trillion ($13.5 billion), the Ministry of Finance announced.

According to the ministry’s semi-annual statistical report on public investment capital disbursement released this week, monthly data showed a clear acceleration in implementation during the first half of the year, with disbursement rising from VNĐ34 trillion in April to VNĐ75.1 trillion in May and nearly VNĐ137.6 trillion in June.

The disbursement in the first half of this year also increased by VNĐ38.36 trillion against the same period last year to VNĐ356.9 trillion, equivalent to 35.5 per cent of the annual plan assigned by the Prime Minister.

The ministry said that the acceleration in June reflected the expansion of public investment and the efforts of ministries, central agencies, and localities in accelerating the process of injecting State financial resources into the economy.

Transport infrastructure development remained one of the Government's top priorities in public investment.

By the end of June, disbursement for key transport projects reached VNĐ59.3 trillion, equivalent to 24.2 per cent of the allocated annual budget, as authorities sought to accelerate the construction of strategic infrastructure to support long-term economic growth.

To accelerate the disbursement progress in the remaining months of the year, the ministry recommends that competent ministries, sectors and localities focus on implementing a comprehensive set of solutions.

“The top priority is to strongly promote the responsibility of the heads of ministries, central agencies and local Party committees and governments to directly address difficulties or propose timely solutions to competent authorities,” the ministry said.

Regarding land clearance and material price control, the ministry said that competent agencies must strictly adhere to the Prime Minister's directives in Official Dispatch No. 25/CĐ-TTg dated March 21, 2026, on strengthening management, price stabilisation and accelerating land clearance, and Official Dispatch No. 28/CĐ-TTg dated April 1, 2026, on strengthening management, operation and price stabilisation.

The Ministry of Construction is tasked with proactively monitoring and closely coordinating with localities to closely track market developments and rationally coordinate inter-regional construction material supply to ensure sufficient supply for projects.

For key transportation projects, the Ministry of Construction, along with relevant localities, will strictly implement the tasks outlined in Notice No. 343/TB-VPCP dated July 1, 2026, from the Government Office to rapidly increase implementation output and strive to achieve a disbursement rate in the third quarter higher than the national average.

In addition, management agencies need to take strict measures to handle organisations, individuals, investors and project management boards that intentionally create difficulties or show irresponsibility. — BIZHUB/VNS