Domains ending in '.vn' increasingly recognised as valuable digital assets

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's national '.vn' domain is attracting growing interest from businesses and investors.

In two rounds of auctions, two-character second-level '.vn' domain names generated total proceeds of VNĐ1.54 billion (about US$59,000), equivalent to around 2.3 times their combined starting prices.

The results highlight the increasing value of '.vn' domains as digital assets closely linked to branding and the country's digital economy.

According to the Việt Nam Internet Network Information Centre (VNNIC) under the Ministry of Science and Technology, 67 domain names were successfully auctioned across the first two rounds. The first round saw 37 domains sold for about 2.7 times their starting prices, while the second recorded 30 successful auctions with final prices nearly double the starting bids.

Several domains attracted particularly strong interest: ok.vn was sold for VNĐ109 million, followed by hi.vn at VNĐ60 million, f5.vn at VNĐ36 million and 3m.vn at VNĐ22 million.

VNNIC said these short, memorable domain names have strong branding potential and are suitable for a wide range of businesses, digital services, online platforms and consumer-oriented products.

The auction results also demonstrate growing market demand for premium Vietnamese domain names, which are increasingly viewed as more than just website addresses, according to the centre.

They have also become important digital touchpoints that help businesses build brand identity and establish an official online presence.

A '.vn' domain can be used across websites, email systems, digital marketing channels, e-commerce platforms and customer service applications, helping strengthen brand recognition, credibility and trust among Vietnamese users.

The auctions also mark an important step in carrying out the 2023 Telecommunications Law, which introduced new regulations governing the management, allocation and commercial use of Việt Nam's internet resources.

Under the law, the right to use '.vn' domain names can now be transferred, except for certain protected or shared domains or those involved in legal disputes, regulatory violations or temporary suspension.

The legislation also allows organisations and individuals to transfer the right to use '.vn' domain names through gifts, inheritance or capital contributions in accordance with civil law.

VNNIC said these provisions provide a clearer legal framework for recognising the commercial, branding and practical value of '.vn' domains as digital assets.

From a resource management perspective, VNNIC said auctions offer a transparent and competitive mechanism for allocating scarce two-character '.vn' domains.

As market prices are established through open bidding, the process is expected to encourage more efficient investment, ownership and use of premium domain names.

However, VNNIC stressed that an auction price is only the starting point. A domain's true value depends on how effectively it is developed and used, the centre said.

A premium domain linked to an official website, digital services, online platforms or a broader digital ecosystem can become a valuable long-term asset. Conversely, domains acquired solely for ownership without being put into use are unlikely to realise their full economic or social value.

In practice, the value of a domain name grows alongside the reputation of the brand it represents. As businesses use their domains to develop products, services, sales channels and customer relationships, brand equity gradually becomes embedded in the domain itself. The stronger the brand and the greater its recognition and customer trust, the more valuable the associated domain becomes.

According to VNNIC, the auction results also show that Việt Nam's national '.vn' domain has branding potential comparable to international domain spaces, while offering an additional advantage of being closely associated with the Vietnamese market and trusted by domestic users.

For businesses operating in Việt Nam or targeting Vietnamese consumers, a short and memorable '.vn' domain can become an important competitive advantage in the digital economy.

VNNIC said it will continue organising auctions for '.vn' domain names in accordance with legal regulations, ensuring transparency, fairness and equal access.

Future auctions are expected to create more opportunities for businesses and individuals to acquire valuable digital assets while promoting the effective use of Việt Nam's internet resources in support of branding, digital services and the country's digital economy. — VNS