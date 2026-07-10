Tax transparency reshapes Việt Nam's e-commerce sector

HÀ NỘI — New regulations taking effect this year are reshaping tax administration in Việt Nam's fast-growing e-commerce market, requiring online sellers to keep more accurate records and comply with stricter reporting requirements.

E-commerce has become a major driver of Việt Nam's digital economy, prompting tax authorities to shift from traditional taxpayer-based management to monitoring actual transaction data and revenue flows.

According to the tax authority, tax revenue from e-commerce reached VNĐ85.6 trillion (US$3.3 billion) in the first quarter of this year, up 12 per cent year-on-year.

Foreign digital service providers contributed VNĐ7.82 trillion, a 159 per cent increase from the same period last year. More than 102,000 organisations paid around VNĐ69.2 trillion, while nearly 198,000 household businesses and individual sellers contributed almost VNĐ263 billion.

The figures reflect not only the rapid expansion of online commerce, but also improved tax collection through greater data sharing among Government agencies.

Under the new regulations, e-commerce platforms that process online payments are required to withhold, declare and pay taxes on behalf of individual sellers and household businesses operating on their platforms. The measure is expected to improve revenue transparency and reduce tax leakage.

Vũ Thị Thu Thủy, who operates a cosmetics business on several online platforms in Hà Nội, said sellers now have to regularly reconcile revenue, monitor taxes withheld and maintain complete transaction records.

The changes also affect smaller online sellers. In the past, many believed sales through social media would be difficult for tax authorities to monitor. However, with most transactions now conducted through bank transfers, e-wallets and digitally connected delivery services, that perception is quickly disappearing.

H.H., a Facebook clothing seller in Hà Nội, said many online merchants remain unfamiliar with the new rules. She said the challenge is not paying taxes, but understanding the procedures and improving revenue management and record-keeping.

A key reform this year is the tax authority's gradual shift from the presumptive tax system to one based on actual revenue. As digital transactions leave traceable data, businesses are expected to strengthen their financial management by maintaining digital records, reconciling orders and monitoring cash flow.

Economist Đinh Trọng Thịnh said the reform would help professionalise online business while creating fairer competition between traditional and digital commerce. Better revenue reporting would also strengthen State budget revenue and provide additional resources for infrastructure, digital transformation and social welfare.

Despite the progress, tax administration remains challenging. Transaction data are still fragmented and not fully shared among relevant agencies, making it difficult to identify taxpayers, verify revenue and determine tax obligations.

Authorities also continue to deal with late tax registration, inaccurate declarations, revenue concealment, tax evasion, transaction splitting and increasingly complex cross-border business models.

To address these challenges, the tax sector plans to strengthen the use of digital technology, big data analytics and risk-based management while expanding information sharing across Government agencies.

During the 2026–30 period, priority will be given to improving tax policies for emerging business models and cross-border digital services, building a centralised database on taxpayers, transactions and cash flows, and applying artificial intelligence and data analytics to strengthen tax monitoring.

Tax authorities will also step up guidance for businesses and individuals on tax registration, filing and payment, while enhancing cooperation with ministries, local governments and international partners to improve oversight of cross-border e-commerce and ensure sustainable State budget revenue. — VNS