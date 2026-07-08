Parc Hanoi, Grade A office building, reaches topping-out milestone

HÀ NỘI — Indochina Kajima and its partners on Wednesday celebrated the topping out of Parc Hanoi, a 23-storey Grade A office building in Starlake Tây Hồ Tây, marking a key milestone ahead of its planned opening in the first quarter of 2027.

The development will provide 45,033sq.m of net leasable office space, including 2,653sq.m of retail area. It is targeting LEED Gold and WELL Platinum certifications, with a design focused on sustainability, workplace wellness and flexibility.

According to the National Statistics Office, foreign investment commitments to Việt Nam reached US$34.65 billion in the first half of 2026, up 61 per cent from a year earlier. In Hà Nội, newly established enterprises increased more than 20 per cent in the six-month period, supporting demand for high-quality office space.

Located in the fast-growing Starlake Tây Hồ Tây urban area, Parc Hanoi aims to meet demand for premium offices with integrated amenities. The ground floor will feature retail outlets, while a 500sq.m wellness hub will include a fitness centre, showers, lockers, a lounge, a games area and flexible co-working and event spaces.

Green design is a defining feature of the project. A landscaped garden connects directly to the neighbouring public park, while every office floor includes private terraces and shared outdoor spaces designed to improve air circulation, encourage interaction and reduce heat build-up.

“Daylight access, indoor air quality, acoustic and thermal comfort, connection to nature, encouraged movement and socialisation come together to form a workplace that is efficient, resilient, healthy and inspiring,” said Executive Chairman of Indochina Capital Peter Ryder.

“These qualities support productivity, staff satisfaction and talent retention, while delivering operational efficiency and responsible resource use for the Parc Hanoi community.

“This holistic approach has been recognised at the Asia Pacific Property Awards 2026-27, where the project received three Five-Star awards for Best Office Development Việt Nam, Best Sustainable Commercial Development Việt Nam and Best Office Architecture Việt Nam.”

Construction is being carried out by Kajima Vietnam with technical support from Kajima Corporation in Japan.

“Our commitment to precision craftsmanship at Parc Hanoi reflects Japanese quality standards in every detail,” said Executive Vice President of Kajima Corporation Keisuke Koshijima.

“With stable Grade A office rents, and as west Hà Nội expands with modern, sustainability-focused developments such as Parc Hanoi, we believe this project will help reshape the city's office market and attract leading corporations seeking a base in Việt Nam.”

The project also unveiled a mock-up office floor on Level 5, allowing prospective tenants to preview its design and specifications.

Parc Hanoi is part of Indochina Kajima, the real estate joint venture established by Indochina Capital and Kajima Corporation in 2016. The venture's portfolio includes Wink Hotels, Core5 Vietnam industrial facilities and the Mandarin Oriental Bai Nom resort in Phú Yên.