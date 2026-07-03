Thiên Long Group to pay over VNĐ96 billion in cash dividends

HÀ NỘI — Thiên Long Group Corporation (TLG) will pay an interim cash dividend of 10 per cent, equivalent to VNĐ1,000 per share, distributing more than VNĐ96.5 billion (US$3.7 million) to shareholders by the end of this month.

The board approved the first interim dividend for 2026 on Wednesday. The ex-dividend date is July 14, with July 15 set as the record date. The payment is scheduled for July 31.

Based on more than 96.5 million outstanding TLG shares, the company is expected to pay out over VNĐ96.5 billion.

The dividend announcement came as the stationery manufacturer reported strong business growth in the first five months of this year.

Net revenue reached VNĐ1.877 trillion by the end of May, up 24.3 per cent year-on-year and equivalent to about 43 per cent of its full-year revenue target.

Domestic revenue rose 27.1 per cent to VNĐ1.305 trillion, supported by stronger consumer demand across traditional trade, modern trade and e-commerce channels, as well as positive market response to the company's product development and sales network expansion.

Export revenue increased 18.4 per cent to VNĐ572 billion, driven by continued growth in OEM manufacturing contracts with international customers and stable demand in its key branded markets across Southeast Asia.

Separately, Thiên Long's board approved the termination of its Indonesia Project in mid-June, ending plans to establish an entity to import and distribute stationery products in the country.

The move followed reports of a potential M&A deal with Japan's Kokuyo. The company has also been streamlining its investment portfolio by planning to dissolve Clever World, operator of the Clever Box retail chain, divesting its 40 per cent stake in Pega Holdings and exiting its investment in Phương Nam Bookstore.

TLG shares closed at VNĐ50,600 on Thursday, up 1.2 per cent from the previous session. Trading volume rose to 365,400 shares, with total turnover of VNĐ18.63 billion, about 2.5 times the volume recorded on Wednesday. — VNS