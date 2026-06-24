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Business confidence rebounds as firms accelerate AI adoption and ASEAN expansion

June 24, 2026 - 07:41
The UOB Business Outlook Study 2026 found that 85 per cent of businesses reported positive sentiment, up from 48 per cent in 2025 when confidence was affected by uncertainty surrounding US tariff developments and global trade tensions.

 

A garment factory in Bac Ninh Province. Vietnamese businesses are demonstrating strong resilience and adaptability in an increasingly complex global environment. — VNA/VNS Photo 

HÀ NỘI — Business confidence among companies has rebounded sharply despite rising costs and global uncertainty, with firms increasingly investing in artificial intelligence (AI), diversifying supply chains and expanding across Southeast Asia, according to a study released by Singapore-based bank United Overseas Bank on Monday.

The UOB Business Outlook Study 2026 found that 85 per cent of Vietnamese businesses reported positive sentiment, up from 48 per cent in 2025 when confidence was affected by uncertainty surrounding US tariff developments and global trade tensions.

More than 90 per cent expect business performance to improve in 2026, with stronger revenue growth anticipated over 2027-28. However, nearly half said rising costs linked to tariffs and geopolitical tensions continued to pressure operations, underscoring the need to improve efficiency and strengthen long-term resilience.

Energy resilience becomes a priority

According to the study, energy management has emerged as a strategic priority, with 96 per cent of Vietnamese businesses describing energy efficiency and management as important, exceeding the regional average of 87 per cent.

More than half of surveyed firms said securing a stable energy supply was a key objective, while 53 per cent focused on optimising energy use and 47 per cent aimed to reduce consumption and improve efficiency. To support these goals, companies are investing in energy-efficient machinery and solar power systems, the study showed.

The survey also highlighted growing momentum in digital transformation, with eight in 10 businesses started implementing AI technologies, although only 25 per cent reported deploying advanced AI capabilities.

Companies using AI reported gains in productivity, cost efficiency and revenue growth, while about two-thirds said they planned to increase AI-related spending by more than 25 per cent in 2026.

However, adoption remains constrained by financial costs, limitations in available AI solutions and partner ecosystems, and gaps in data readiness and digital infrastructure.

Supply chain resilience remains a major concern for businesses, with 97 per cent identifying supply chain management as a critical priority. Geopolitical risks and procurement complexity were cited as key challenges, while regulatory uncertainty continued to affect business operations.

Overseas expansion

The study found that 70 per cent of businesses expanded overseas in 2025, while 90 per cent plan further international expansion over the next three years. Around 80 per cent intend to invest abroad within the next two years, with average planned investments exceeding US$28 million.

ASEAN was identified as the preferred destination for overseas expansion by 65 per cent of respondents, with Thailand, Singapore and Indonesia emerging as the most attractive markets.

"Vietnamese businesses are demonstrating strong resilience and adaptability in an increasingly complex global environment," Phạm Như Anh, head of wholesale banking at UOB Vietnam said in a statement. 

“ We are seeing a clear shift from recovery to transformation, with companies investing in digital capabilities, strengthening supply chains and expanding across ASEAN to capture long-term growth opportunities." 

The survey, now in its seventh year, covered seven markets across Asia. The Việt Nam findings were based on an online survey of 226 businesses, including large and medium-sized enterprises. — VNS

business confidence AI adoption Vietnam UOB study

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