Vietnamese firms seek opportunities at Korea Import Expo 2026

HCM CITY — A delegation of 11 Vietnamese enterprises is participating in the 2026 Korea Import Expo being held from June 23 to 25 in Seoul, South Korea, under a programme organised by the High-Quality Vietnamese Goods Business Association and the Business Studies and Assistance Centre.

As South Korea’s only specialised exhibition dedicated to global product sourcing, the expo brings together thousands of buyers, distributors, and major retail groups from more than 100 countries, offering Vietnamese businesses valuable opportunities to expand their presence in one of Asia’s most competitive consumer markets.

The Vietnamese delegation is showcasing a wide range of products, including coffee, tea, organic spices, dried fruits, rice paper, dipping sauces, honey, chocolates, processed beverages, natural rubber gloves, and other value-added agricultural products.

A key feature of the event is a series of one-on-one business matching sessions linking exhibitors with leading South Korean importers and retail chains such as Lotte Mart, Daesang Dives, Misung Family, SN Food, and CU.

Nguyễn Thị Linh Xuân, chief executive of Vietex Agri Trading Co., Ltd., said the company was presenting a diverse portfolio of products, with a particular focus on processed agricultural goods such as canned pineapple, mango, cucumber, and soft-dried mango.

From its experience in South Korea, the company has found that consumers and importers place emphasis on price, taste, and pesticide residue levels, she said.

At this year’s expo, Vietex Agri aims to connect with restaurant and hotel chains to position Vietnamese processed foods in higher-value-added market segments, she added.

Hồng Phát Food Co., Ltd. has also attracted strong interest from visitors with its rice paper, spring rolls, and processed food products.

Deputy director Đỗ Thị Duyên said the company’s strengths lie in its OEM manufacturing capabilities and ability to consolidate multiple product categories into a single shipment, helping importers reduce logistics costs.

With more than a decade of experience exporting food products, the company expects the expo to help expand its network of import partners, secure additional OEM orders, and take more Vietnamese products into South Korea’s retail distribution system.

TILI Trading Service Co., Ltd. is showcasing dried fruits, vegetable powders, fruit powders, coffee, and agricultural-based snacks. Its director, Lê Minh Tiến, said the company uses advanced drying technology that preserves natural flavours without preservatives or artificial colouring.

South Korea is a promising market but one with stringent food safety standards, and so TILI’s strategy extends beyond finding distributors and focuses on building a sustainable Vietnamese brand presence, he added.

Another booth attracting attention is Bittersweet Chocolatier, operated by Phu Quoc Man Ma Cacao Co., Ltd. CEO Huỳnh Hoàng Nhật Trường said the company controls the entire production process using 100 per cent Vietnamese cacao beans and incorporates Phú Quốc-inspired cultural elements into its packaging.

Many South Korean visitors have been impressed by the products’ quality and competitive pricing, while also showing strong interest in the origin and production methods behind Vietnamese chocolate, he added. — VNS