Vietnam Airlines receives preliminary commitment from EXIM for up to US$2.9 billion in aircraft financing

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Vietnam Airlines has received a preliminary commitment from the Export-Import Bank of the US (EXIM) for a guaranteed loan of up to US$2.9 billion to support delivery financing for the acquisition of 50 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft.

The Preliminary Commitment marks a significant milestone in Vietnam Airlines' fleet investment and financing strategy. It provides a foundation for the airline to advance financing arrangements with international lenders and supports the long-term implementation of its fleet modernisation and growth plans.

The Preliminary Commitment is expected to enhance Vietnam Airlines' access to competitive long-term financing while diversifying funding sources for strategic investments. Vietnam Airlines remains the first and only Vietnamese airline to have secured EXIM-supported financing for aircraft acquisitions, including previous financing arrangements for its Boeing 777 and Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet projects.

The issuance of the Preliminary Commitment reflects confidence in Vietnam Airlines' financial standing, credit profile, and long-term growth prospects. It also demonstrates continued support for aviation and trade cooperation between Việt Nam and the US.

Earlier, in February 2026, Vietnam Airlines signed an agreement in Washington, D.C. for the purchase of 50 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft. Deliveries are scheduled to take place between 2030 and 2032.

The Boeing 737 MAX 8 fleet will play a key role in Vietnam Airlines’ network development strategy, supporting growth across domestic and regional markets while enhancing operational efficiency and meeting rising demand for passenger and cargo transportation. The investment forms part of the airline’s long-term development plan, which targets sustained double-digit growth over the next five years and the transportation of approximately 168 million passengers and more than 2.25 million tonnes of cargo during the period.

Beyond the Boeing 737 MAX 8 programme, EXIM has expressed interest in exploring financing opportunities for future projects involving US goods and services. Potential areas of cooperation include aircraft engines, maintenance and engineering facilities, and other aviation infrastructure investments that support Vietnam Airlines’ long-term development objectives.

To support its fleet expansion and broader strategic investment plans, Vietnam Airlines continues to work closely with domestic banks and international financial institutions to develop a diversified and efficient financing structure, ensuring long-term funding capacity while maintaining prudent financial management and risk controls. — VNS