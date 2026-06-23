Hateco, Maersk seek to boost Việt Nam's logistics capacity

HẢI PHÒNG — Hateco Group and Danish shipping and logistics giant A.P. Moller–Maersk have reaffirmed their strategic partnership, with both sides seeking to expand cooperation in port operations, logistics and supply chain infrastructure to support Việt Nam’s growing role in global trade.

The commitment was underscored during a visit to Hateco Haiphong International Container Terminal (HHIT) on Tuesday by a high-level delegation from A.P. Moller–Maersk led by Chairman Robert Maersk Uggla. The delegation was received by Hateco Group Chairman Trần Văn Kỳ, along with the group’s executive leadership and HHIT management.

The meeting highlighted the increasingly close relationship between the two companies, whose cooperation has already contributed to the development of modern port infrastructure in northern Việt Nam.

Speaking at the event, Kỳ described Berths No. 5 and No. 6 at Lạch Huyện Port as a successful example of the partnership between Hateco and Maersk. He noted that the terminal handled more than 800,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in its first year of operation.

The company aims to raise throughput to 1.4 million TEUs in 2026, up 75 per cent from 2025, before reaching an estimated 1.8-2 million TEUs in 2027.

To accommodate rising cargo volumes and the next generation of ultra-large container vessels, Kỳ proposed that the two sides work with Vietnamese authorities to study the development of Turning Basin No. 2 in front of Berths No. 5 and No. 6 at Lạch Huyện Port. The project would enhance manoeuvring capacity for mega container ships while supporting future growth in trade and logistics services.

He added that Hateco and Maersk would continue exploring opportunities in transport infrastructure, logistics and supply chain development with the aim of building a more integrated and internationally connected logistics ecosystem.

For his part, Robert Maersk Uggla praised Hateco’s execution capability, professionalism and long-term strategic vision, saying the terminal is emerging as a model for modern deep-water ports in Việt Nam.

He also noted that cooperation between the two groups extends beyond HHIT to strategic projects such as Liên Chiểu Port in Đà Nẵng and the Giang Biên inland waterway port in Hà Nội. He said combining Maersk and APM Terminals’ global operational expertise with Hateco’s local implementation capabilities would create a strong platform for developing modern logistics infrastructure and enhancing Việt Nam’s position in international supply chains.

During the discussions, executives from both companies reviewed additional opportunities for collaboration in port operations, logistics services and supply chain connectivity, with a focus on supporting the country’s long-term economic development.

The strengthening partnership coincided with the arrival at HHIT of the MATZ MAERSK, one of the world’s largest container vessels. The Triple-E-class ship has a deadweight tonnage of more than 213,970 tonnes and a carrying capacity of around 18,270 TEUs.

Its successful call at the terminal demonstrated HHIT’s ability to receive and handle mega container ships, reinforcing the port’s growing importance within regional and global shipping networks.

As global logistics evolves towards greater efficiency and integration, the expanding cooperation between Hateco and A.P. Moller–Maersk underscores growing investment in modern infrastructure and reflects the ambition of Vietnamese enterprises to play a larger role in international logistics and supply chains. — VNS