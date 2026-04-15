China greenlights Việt Nam's citrus export push

BEIJING — A new chapter in Việt Nam’s fruit exports has opened as the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment and the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China on April 15 signed a protocol on phytosanitary requirements for pomelos and lemons exported from Việt Nam to China, within the framework of the State visit by Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm to China.

Under the signed protocol, all growing areas and packing facilities for pomelos and lemons exported to China must be registered with Việt Nam’s Ministry of Agriculture and Environment and approved by Chinese authorities. These growing areas and packing facilities are required to implement measures to control harmful organisms.

Specifically growing areas must apply Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) and Integrated Pest Management (IPM), wrap each pomelo at least 60 days prior to harvest and deploy fruit fly traps among other measures. Meanwhile, packing facilities must meet hygiene standards and maintain designated functional zones.

The signing of the protocol is the result of a long technical negotiation process between the two countries’ specialised agencies in plant protection and quarantine which has been ongoing since 2019.

Against a backdrop of continually strengthening and expanding agricultural cooperation between Việt Nam and China, the protocol reaffirms a shift towards official, transparent export channels that comply with international standards.

Việt Nam currently has approximately 106,000 hectares under pomelo cultivation, placing it among the world’s major producers. The cultivation area for both pomelos and lemons continues to expand across various localities across the country, including Hà Nội, Phú Thọ, Tuyên Quang, Vĩnh Long, Đồng Nai and Đồng Tháp.

These regions grow a range of specialty varieties such as Diễn, Phúc Trạch, Đoan Hùng, Năm Roi and Da Xanh (green skin) pomelos known for their high yield and quality meeting market demand.

China is a key market with significant potential for Việt Namese fruit characterised by strong and steadily increasing consumption demand.

Building on the success of several products already exported through official channels, pomelos and lemons are considered promising additions well aligned with market demand and increasingly favoured by Chinese consumers.

With advantages in quality and supply capacity, these products are expected to expand their market share and contribute to the growth of Việt Nam’s agricultural exports.

This protocol also helps to complete the legal framework for official exports, thereby enhancing added value and improving producers’ incomes.

At the same time, it serves as a catalyst for restructuring production in a more systematic and standardised manner and strengthening quality control and traceability to meet the increasingly stringent requirements of international markets.

In the coming period, the ministry will work closely with local authorities, business associations, enterprises and producers to effectively implement the protocol.

Efforts will focus on training, standardising growing areas, completing approval dossiers with the Chinese side, and proactively meeting necessary conditions such as area codes, packing facility registration, treatment facilities, and appropriate production processes.

In addition, inspection and supervision will be intensified to ensure full compliance with regulations with a view to building a stable and sustainable market for Vietnamese pomelos and lemons.

Thorough preparation and strict compliance from the outset will not only minimise risks but also lay a solid foundation for maintaining and expanding market access.

This will, in turn, enhance the quality value and reputation of Vietnamese pomelos in international markets, supporting sustainable development and gradual entry into higher end market segments in the future. VNS