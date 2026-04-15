VPB and OKX enter agreement to promote digital asset market

HÀ NỘI — Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank (VPBank, HoSE: VPB) and OKX, one of the world’s largest digital asset platforms, have signed a strategic memorandum of understanding, marking a significant step toward fostering the formation and growth of Việt Nam's crypto asset market in a transparent, secure and sustainable manner.

The agreement is seen as a pioneering move by a leading Vietnamese financial institution to approach digital assets in a structured and controlled way, aligned with regulatory orientations.

Việt Nam is gradually developing a legal framework to effectively manage and grow this sector, as outlined in Resolution 05/NQ-CP, which emphasises innovation alongside risk control and investor protection.

Under the partnership, OKX will work closely with VPBank to provide strategic advisory, share operational expertise, deliver technology solutions and facilitate compliant liquidity connections for the digital asset trading platform operated by Vietnam Prosperity Crypto Asset Exchange JSC (CAEX), a member of VPBank’s ecosystem.

At the same time, OKX, through its investment arm OKX Ventures, will inject capital into CAEX in April, enabling the company to meet the minimum capital requirement of VNĐ10 trillion (approximately US$380 million) to participate in Việt Nam’s pilot programme for the crypto asset market.

Beyond developing the CAEX platform, VPBank and OKX aim to expand cooperation in applying blockchain technology across banking and financial services. Key focus areas include strengthening system security, improving transaction speed and processing efficiency, and enhancing operational transparency.

The partnership reflects a 'local strength – global expertise' model. VPBank brings strong domestic capabilities, including a comprehensive financial ecosystem, deep market understanding and operational capacity, while OKX contributes advanced technology, global experience and proven expertise in deploying digital asset solutions across major international markets.

CAEX is expected to serve as the starting point of this collaboration, designed with high standards in operations, control and risk management, with a strong emphasis on governance, compliance and investor protection. Its development not only expands VPBank’s differentiated ecosystem but also contributes to building a transparent, well-regulated and sustainable digital asset market in Việt Nam.

With a long-term vision, the VPBank-OKX partnership goes beyond launching a trading platform. It aims to help establish a trusted investment environment for both domestic and international investors, positioning Việt Nam as an increasingly credible destination within the global digital asset ecosystem.

VPBank is the largest private bank in Việt Nam and ranks 87th on Fortune magazine’s list of the top 500 companies in Southeast Asia. VPBank has built a distinctive and diversified ecosystem spanning banking, consumer finance, securities, and insurance, with the strategic partnership of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation. Together, this ecosystem serves the comprehensive financial needs of more than 30 million customers.

OKX is a fintech company on a mission to modernise money and financial markets. Today, more than 120 million users worldwide trust its services to invest, trade, and buy digital assets through a wide range of financial products, including spot trading, futures, and decentralised markets. As one of the world’s leading platforms, OKX is also known for its comprehensive ecosystem - spanning exchange, wallet, and on-chain services - catering to both individual users and large institutions.

CAEX is part of the VPBank financial ecosystem. It was established with the vision of building a transparent and secure digital asset trading platform for investors. — VNS